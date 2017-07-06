VIDEO: The Porsche 911 GT2 RS goes through its spec sheet on track

They say it offers performance which matches the level of a super sports car and that it is the most powerful 911 ever built. Powered by a 3.8-litre twin turbo flat-six engine that spits out 700 hp and 750 newtons, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS can go from 0 – vanish in 2.8 seconds. Not enough? Well, you can spend an additional amount to opt for a Weissach Package which shaves off 20+kilos of weight even further.

With an asking price with which you could buy two 911 GT3s and still be left with some change, the GT2 RS gets a standard interior package with red detailing, a 7-speed PDK transmission, magnesium and carbon bits enough to refill a mine, and several ducts, louvres and a bad ass rear spoiler to enhance Aero. The monster motor has been fitted on dynamic mounts, the rear axle helps with steering and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes make this thing stop at will. Top Speed? How about 340 kph?

This isn’t a car with a limited production run, so you can buy some terror on wheels if your bank balance permits. For this most powerful 911 ever is also the most expensive. How much? Prices start near the $300,000 mark in the U.S.