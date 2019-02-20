Check Out The Wilder Side Of The Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one capable motorcycle which is yet to come across a proper rival in the same segment. If it’s the wild side of motorcycling you wish to explore, this Royal Enfield, like countless others and even we discovered, takes the rough in its stride with ease. However, the folks at Bulleteer Customs set their sights on an example and sprinkled their magic on it to bring out its wild side.

Aptly called the ‘Wilder’, this Himalayan gets the right amount of functional bits which only add to the capabilities of this motorcycle. However, those very additions and a few subtractions have made this motorcycle ready to take on all kinds of loose stuff. The first noticeable change is in the form of that gold-finished USD suspension which looks the part and holds together a better front braking system, something which the Himalayan definitely needs. The dome and the windscreen have been taken away for a more straightforward riding experience and the conventional headlight has been replaced with an LED unit which remains guarded by metal braces. The front beak is a redesigned unit and the ignition system has been moved to find a spot near the engine.

Rubber at both ends has been replaced with serious knobblies and the custom exhaust system exits higher up so that this Himalayan can also jet-ski. The factory seat has been replaced with a custom saddle that leaves some space for a luggage rack at the back and the rear fender cuts it short to keep it sharp. The competition plate on the left-hand side is a neat touch too. In case you haven’t noticed, the crash guard near the engine does mimic the styling of the original front dome.

All in all, like all their other mod jobs, this is a build which has been finely executed and speaks volumes of their work. If you wish to get your Royal Enfield treated so that it transforms into something unique, search for Bulleteer customs on Facebook or Instagram and get in touch with them if you like what you see. We’ll bring you more such work from across India and the world and if you have made any modifications, feel free to share your hard work through our social channels.