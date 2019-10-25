MG Motor India Sets A New Record By Delivering 700 Units Of The Hector On Dhanteras

British carmaker, MG Motor, recently set a new record by delivering about 700 units of the Hector on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Also, the brand organised various vehicle delivery events across India to congratulate its customers and appreciate their contribution towards girl child education, as MG had earlier announced that it would sponsor the education of one girl child for every MG Hector sold in the country. Apart from this, MG Motor India also delivered over 200 cars from a single point (Delhi-NCR), marking it as one of the largest vehicle delivery events on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Since August this year, MG Motor India has so far sponsored the education of over 35,000 girl children under the “Worth Waiting For” program. This was the result of receiving over 38,000 bookings in the past few months. Recently, the brand also celebrated the 10,000th unit of the Hector, as it rolled off the line at the manufacturing plant in Halol. Also, as part of its commitment to its customers, MG has ramped up its production with its second shift beginning in November this year, to meet the production demands and increased component supply from its global and local vendors.

Also Read: MG Hector Bookings Re-Open Ahead Of Festive Season; Prices Increased By 2.5%

In other news, the MG Hector recently received a slight price hike of 2.5% when the bookings re-opened for a limited period. Also, the Hector’s Smart & Sharp variants recently their first OTA (Over The Air) update. The update was received as a notification on the touchscreen display and it then asked the users to download the latest software update, while the smartphones which are connected to the car also received the direct update.

Also Read: MG Hector Gets First Over The Air Update

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “Customers and community are at the core of everything that we, at MG Motor India, do. Our latest round of HECTOR deliveries – one of the highest in a single day, underlines our commitment to facilitating best-in-class experiences for our customers. Our partnership with IIMPACT enables HECTOR owners to contribute to a social cause as well.”