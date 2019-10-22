MG Hector Gets First Over The Air Update

Starting today, customers of the MG Hector’s Smart & Sharp variants will receive a notification on their touchscreen display to download the latest software update. As is the case with smartphones, the free update can be downloaded directly. The carmaker will roll out the update to the cars in batches.

The first over-the-air (OTA) software update adds new features such as Apple Car Play and enhances the overall user experience with technological enhancements. Talking about this new update delivery system, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “As the pioneer of internet cars in India, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of technology leadership in the automotive space. With the first over-the-air update in the Indian automotive industry, we are redefining the in-car experience and will continue to delight customers with more updates in the future.”

Launched on June 27 this year, the MG Hector has received more than 36,000 bookings so far and such has been its popularity, the company had to hit pause on new bookings for some time. Although bookings have reopened now, the Hector received a marginal price increase of 2.5% (depending on variant). However, the price at the time of delivery will stay the same. Also, as a special, first-of-its-kind gesture, customers who had already booked the MG Hector in the first phase will not be affected by this price increase. The MG Hector’s waiting period currently extends to nearly 3-4 months, depending upon the variant, transmission and colour choice selected by the customer.

A seven-seater variant of the Hector is said to be in the works and could be out next year to compete with the bigger Harrier, which will also gain a third row of seats. The Kia Seltos has been quite popular since its launch too and has been selling in good numbers. However, the next-gen Hyundai Creta will be introduced in India next year and we expect the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 to arrive too, which should dial up the heat in this segment, which is already on fire.