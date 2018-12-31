Top Five Hatchbacks Under INR Five Lakh: Prices, Specs, Features, Pros and Cons
A practical interior packed in a not so big body, hatchbacks have been the ideal ‘first’ car to buy. Choices are plenty as for most car makers, this space is where the volumes are. The cars listed here though, belong to the premium entry-level segment. At that price, you may either buy a mid or top-spec variant of a hatchback which belongs to a segment lower, or get yourself one of these. Well, you would not want your first car to burn a hole in your pocket. But you also want the most for your money. So here are some of the best hatchbacks available in the Indian market for under INR 5 Lakh. Read further to know more.
Maruti Suzuki Swift:
How can we talk about value for money products and not mention any Maruti? The new generation Swift gets a new body and retains its fun to drive characteristic. The inside is spacious enough to fit 5 people and safety aids like dual airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounts are available as standard.
- What’s Good: Stylish design with loads of features | Peppy Petrol Engine | Maruti’s Vast Service Network | Easy To Maintain
- What’s not-so-good: Nothing Much At This Price
- Prices start at INR 4.99 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.
Hyundai Grand i10:
A tiny, yet, spacious offering from the Korean carmaker, the Grand i10 is one feature loaded hatchback. The compact body combined with one of the lightest steering wheels in the market, the Grand i10 is one ideal city car. The Grand i10 too offers dual airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seats as standard.
- What’s Good: Feature loaded, even gets a rear AC vent | Premium Cabin
- What’s not-so-good: Front seats get fixed headrests | Due For An Upgrade
- Prices start at INR 4.91 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.
Hyundai Santro:
The Santro is a car that requires no introduction. This car ruled the market when it was launched some 20 years ago. It may have been missing in the market for quite some time but it’s back! And better than before. Such is the popularity of the Santro, there’s a long queue of buyers if you wish to get one for yourself.
- What’s good: Being a Hyundai, comes loaded with features | Smooth Petrol Engine | Option Of Factory Fitted CNG
- What’s not-so-good: Alloy wheels are not offered even in the top variant.
- Prices start at INR 3.9 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.
Tata Tiago:
Tata’s offering in the hatchback segment is one of the most frugal cars in its class. The Tiago also happens to be one of the widest cars in the segment, offering great cabin space. It feels like the most solidly built car among its competitors here and comes packed with features.
- What’s good: Spacious | Strong Build Quality | A Good Looking Car | Efficient Engines | Ride & Handling
- What’s not-so-good: Safety features like airbags and ABS not offered on the base variant
- Prices start at INR 3.4 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis:
Aimed towards a younger audience, the Igis is a great looking hatchback. With a raised body and ample ground clearance of 180 mm, bad roads are no problem for the Ignis. The Ignis is offered with dual airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard.
- What’s good: A tall body which offers enough headroom for all passengers | Unique Looks | Peppy Engine
- What’s not-so-good: Not A Very Popular Maruti For The Way It Looks
- Prices start at INR 4.67 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.