Our Top 5 Motorcycle Videos In 2018

Jawa And Jawa Forty Two Review

The re-introduction of brand Jawa invoked such nostalgia among bikers, both their new motorcycles are sold out until September next year. After riding the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two, we came back pretty impressed with what the two motorcycles have to offer in their new modern-classic avatar. If you missed it, take a look.

In recent news, since many were disappointed that both motorcycles were fitted with a rear drum brake as the only choice, there has been some change. One can now opt for a rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS at an additional cost.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

The most affordable, Indian-made twin cylinder motorcycles until now, the Royal Enfield Twins have made jaws drop to the floor. Both motorcycles are engineered well, ride well, look fantastic, and are unlike any Royal Enfield that was on sale until now.

We spent a few days with both the motorcycles and came back with smiles. The price at which they are being offered, there have been many who used to be staunch critics of the brand, and are now happy converts. How did that happen? Watch the videos and find it out for yourself.

Yamaha R15 Review

Sharper, faster, and even better looking. In its third generation, the Yamaha YZF R15 is still the darling it has always been. Perhaps the most over engineered 150cc motorcycle out there, all that complexity underneath the bodywork translates into sheer joy, once you swing a leg over this seriously fun motorcycle.

We took it out on the track, and on everyday roads to share our experience with the motorcycle, which was never short of charming. Take a look.

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS IV Review

A motorcycle like no other in its segment, the Royal Enfield Himalayan still is the only choice if you’re after an affordable go-anywhere motorcycle. However, for being affordable, it doesn’t take away any of the Himalayan’s capabilities. With time, the issues which used to bog it down have been fixed too.

So much so, the latest examples display great levels of fit-n-finish and although it now comes with ABS, it is only in the braking department now that the Himalayan must gain some serious upgrades. We even took it the Himalayas for a 1,500 km ride through no roads mostly, and it stood true to its name.

Suzui GSX-S750 Review

The Suzuki GSX-S750 is your best bet if you’re after four cylinders and don’t wish to spend too much. But hey, it is an accomplished motorcycle too. Powered by that sweet K5 engine, the motorcycle is the second high-capacity Suzuki bike to be assembled in India, after the mighty Hayabusa.