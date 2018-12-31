VIDEO: KTM Duke 125 Takes On Multiple 150cc Bikes In A Drag Race

Launched recently, the KTM Duke 125 will save you a lot of money if you’ve always wanted the Duke 200, but only for the styling and the way it handles. In terms of power, the 125 Duke’s motor pushes out 14.5 PS @ 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm @ 8,000. Now, if you compare it to some 150cc motorcycles out there, the baby Duke is right up there, even with a displacement deficit. Only if we leave the Yamaha R15 alone. That aside, the Duke 125 isn’t all about all-out power. It’s more about that styling, the KTM badge, and that chassis-suspension combo which makes it a fun package.

So someone thought, maybe it’s a good idea to make the most affordable KTM go up against some 150cc bikes out there. First up, it takes on the Suzuki Gixxer 150. Powered by a peach of a motor which cranks out 14.8 PS @ 8,000 rpm and 14 NM @ 6,000 rpm, it’s a close fight on paper. But in the real world, we’ll let you watch the video to find out what happens in a straight line.

After the Suzuki, this young Austrian takes on another Japanese – The Yamaha FZS. However, in the 150cc class, the FZ’s motor makes the least amount of power. Cranking out 13.2 PS@8,000 rpm and 12.8 Nm@6,000 rpm, the FZ is down on power compared to the 125 Duke too. What happens when the two meet for a straight line duel? Find out.

After meeting the commuters though, the Duke 125 meets what is ideally an over engineered 150cc bike which punches above its weight. The Yamaha R15 V3 has a capacity benefit and has been engineered like no other 150cc out there. In terms of pricing, it is about INR 9,000 (Ex-showroom) more than the Duke 125, but you get all your money’s worth and then some with this yummy yammie. What happens when it meets this Austrian? Find out in the video above. All credits to Tysu Vlogs for the content.

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes in India