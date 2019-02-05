Heavily Accessorised Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Alongside Base Variant

We are currently respecting an embargo on our opinion about the Mahindra XUV300. Once lifted tomorrow, we’ll bring you a comprehensive text and video review which will tell you everything in detail about the new compact SUV. Until then, what we can tell you is that the XUV300 will be launched between INR 8 – 12 lakh Ex-showroom on the 14th of February, 2019.

The vehicle will be offered with a choice of two engines – 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel, both good for a torque output of 200 Nm and 300 Nm respectively. The Mahindra XUV 300 will be available in 3 variants – (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8) (O) which will offer all the bells and whistles. Features which will be standard across variants include Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc. The top-spec trim will also boast of first-in-segment features like 7 airbags and dual-zone airconditioning.

Our good friend Karan Vazirani has shared a few pictures with us, where the base, mid and top-spec XUV300 shared the same space. To tantalize those who love chrome, the top-spec car wore a lot of adornments which appear to be optional accessories. Alongside, the base variant of the vehicle can be seen too with its steel wheels, conventional halogen headlamps, no jewel-like elements in its radiator grille and a simple black strip beneath the headlamps.

The accessorised XUV300 wears chrome nearly everywhere, noticeably around the greenhouse area, on the protective black moulding on the door, and it also outlines the black cladding at the bottom with some more detailing beneath that. The headlights and taillights are both outlined by shine and the front fender too gets a chrome badge with XUV lettering. Do not miss the rain guard above the glass area.

There’s more chrome on the fascia, where the radiator grille has been surrounded by it. The area around the fog lamps and the black strip which connected it with the headlights has been dipped in shine too. Above the faux skid plate, a section of the bumper appears to have been finished in satin silver to add more glam to the XUV300’s face.

On the inside, the kitted out XUV300 also gets scuff plates with branding, although we aren’t sure if they are also illuminated.

Apart from that, there seems to be a headrest mounted flip-open table which can be quite a handy accessory for those who spend time in the backseat.

Besides all that, notice the different, 5-spoke alloy wheel pattern on what appears to be the W6 Mahindra XUV300.