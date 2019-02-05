Honda Announces the 12th Edition of the Young Engineer and Scientist’s Award

Honda India recently announced the return of the Young Engineer and Scientist’s (Y-E-S) Award. Offering students with scholarships and Opportunity for higher professional education in Japan, the Y-E-S award has been offered since 2007. Y-E-S Award is bestowed every year, to bright students of the IITs after a rigorous evaluation by a panel of senior Honda executives and prominent Indian scientists. This year would be the 12th edition of this event, Honda took the 14 students from India’s premium science and technology institute, the IITs, across India. This initiative would nurture young scientists who have excelled in the area of science and technology.

Honda presented a scholarship of a cash equivalent of USD 3,000 was presented to these 14 bright students. The students were chosen from six IITs – Bombay, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Roorkee and Guwahati. The students have been selected on the basis of their cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), Essays and 2 rounds of personal interviews with the selection committee of Senior Honda Executives and Mr Shirish Garud, Director- TERI, the chief assessor of the selection committee. The awardess of the Y-E-S award are listed below.

Aakila Rajan – IIT Madras

Akash Bhardwaj – IIT Kanpur

Alok Gupta – IIT Roorkee

Khyati Kiyawat – IIT Roorkee

Kinjal Saxena – IIT Bombay

Lakshmi Vasanta Majety – IIT Kharagpur

Mayur Joshi – IIT Madras

Nirmalya Panigrahi – IIT Kharagpur

Prateek Manocha – IIT Guwahati

Pushkar Saraf – IIT Bombay

Sabyasachi Sen – IIT Kharagpur

Sai Uttej Koduri – IIT Madras

Shubhanshi Singh – IIT Kanpur

Soham Dibyachintan – IIT Bombay

Talking about Y-E-S Award, Mr Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are very pleased to announce the 12th edition of Y-E-S Award. The journey has been phenomenal and we have received tremendous response and enthusiasm from the IIT students who put in their best efforts to showcase their work. So far we have awarded 154 such students in 12 years. Such platform encourages young professionals to involve in higher research in the field of technology. We want to provide them with the opportunity with Y-E-S Award so that they can fulfil their dreams.”