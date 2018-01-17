[Update] Mahindra U321 Interior Exposed in Video: Features Revealed; Slated For February 2018 Launch

Update 2: A new spy video of the Mahindra U321 premium MPV partly reveals the interior of the car. A specific moment within the video when the driver rolls down the window bares the details of the dashbaord almost completely, except for the instrument console set-up. The key details revealed through the new video of the U321 interior are

A very horizontally laid out, simple, yet clean dashboard design, which is not very high-set even at the instrument console area. This would facilitate very good visibility for the driver. While we’re not sure, that flat surface may easy be recessed to crate trays to make space for anything from documents to keys, to wallets to phones. We wuite like the fuss-free design of the dash. Almost the entire area on the dash, on the left of the centre console is done in piano black. The shape of the trapezoidal central and angular side AC vents is also very clearly visible. There is a massive screen on the centre console, and we are more than sure this is going to be touch enabled with a whole bunch of features. We believe that the new screen would be richer, more pixel dense and have better designed UI and controls than the XUV500’s touch screen unit. The knobs for the AC controls, are also clearly visible. The knobs get chrome bezels and look rather nice. There’s a three spoke steering on the car which seems to be all new for Mahindra cars There are twin, separate armrests for both front driver and passenger. Gear shifter is rather high-set with a long throw – doesn’t seem to be designed in a very car-like fashion, though perfectly in place for an MUV. Fabric beige upholstery on the test vehicle. There may be more premium options available upon launch. Subtle, tasteful use of chrome in several places is very clearly visible – including inner door pulls, AC vents’ outline, gear knob etc.

Check the video of the car where we pulled the screen grab from.

Update 1: Motoroids reader and fan Sakib Mulla has shared these fresh new spy images of the new Mahindra U321 MPV which has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times before as well. The brand new people mover is expected to come loaded with features and should be positioned as a premium offering opposed to vanilla models such as the Xylo or the TUV300 Plus, the deliveries of which have already started. The interior images and tech specs of the vehicle are already out and you can go through those details after having a look at these fresh new images

Spotted many times testing on public roads, it’s being said that the all-new Mahindra U321 MPV will debut with a 1.6-litre mFalcon diesel engine. Co-developed by Ssangyong and Mahindra the motor will crank out 125 PS of power and 305 Nm of torque. Transmission duties could well be handled by a 6-speed manual box. Slated for launch in February 2018, the U321 will be positioned between the Innova and products like the Ertiga and Lodgy.

Based on a new monocoque chassis, the Mahindra U321 will feature an aggressive fascia with sharp detailing within the headlights and a grille which sports a design similar to the one on the new Scorpio. Some modern kit like LED DRLs, projector headlamps, snazzy 16″ wheels and roof rails will be on offer on the outside. Inside, the MPV will offer seats for seven inside a cabin that will be draped in black and beige upholstery. A feature-packed infotainment system with automatic air-conditioning should come as standard on top-spec variants.

Considering how popular the Innova already is with private buyers and cab operators alike, expect this new Mahindra to position itself as a robust value-for-money offering. Mahindra had also announced that all the vehicles in its portfolio will offer the choice of a petrol motor starting 2018, a range of which is currently under development. If not at launch, expect a 1.5-litre petrol motor to be offered at a later date during the year.

