Race-tuned TVS NTORQ SXR To Debut At The Indian National Rally Championship

TVS NTORQ SXR, deriving its performance from the TVS Racing pedigree, is all set to make its entry into the race arena for the fourth round of Indian National Rally Championship 2018 in Nashik. This race-spec version is modeled on the TVS NTORQ 125. The TVS NTORQ SXR has been designed to maximize the racing experience with ergonomics that achieve perfect racing techniques.

TVS NTORQ SXR boasts of superior performance backed by 4 stroke, air-cooled, Single cylinder, SOHC engine, which now delivers over 20 bhp of power. The race spec scooter boasts of a top speed of over 120 kmph. The scooter gets 12 inch knobby tyres with race tuned hydraulic suspension. The scooter is also equipped with race tuned Intake and Exhaust systems and optimized ignition system.

The fourth round of Indian National Rally Championship is scheduled to take place in Nashik on 25th & 26th May. Three times National Championship winner Asif Ali and Shamim Khan will be riding the new race – tuned TVS NTORQ SXR in the Rally.

Some features of the standard TVS NTORQ 125

The standard TVS NTORQ 125 is India’s first SmartXonnect scooter with a Bluetooth-enabled technology which is paired to an exclusive NTORQ mobile App. TVS SmartXonnect enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which boasts of 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport. The ergonomics of TVS NTORQ is developed with supreme focus on comfort and convenience of the rider.