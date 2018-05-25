2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport And Range Rover Evoque With Ingenium Petrol Engine Launched In India

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the Ingenium petrol powered variants of the MY2018 Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. Prices for the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport and 2018 Range Rover Evoque with the Ingenium petrol motor start at INR 49.20 lakh and INR 51.06 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

In the Lan Rover Discovery Sport range, the Ingenium petrol engine will be available in the SE and HSE trims. Similarly, the Range Rover Evoque can be had with the Ingenium petrol motor under the SE and HSE Dynamic trims. The 2.0-litre engine on the both these models have been tuned to produce a maximum power output of produces 240 hp and is mated to an eight speed automatic transmission.

For 2018, the new Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque feature Wi-Fi Hotspot (with 4G access for up to eight devices) and Pro Services. The InControl-Pro Services gets key features like The Route Planner App, Commute Mode and Sharing ETA (expected time of arrival).

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL), said that the Ingenium petrol powertrain has been well accepted in the Range Rover Velar and they are now happy to offer their Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque customers with the same refined and efficient experience with exceptional performance.