Mahindra Registers A 20% Improvement In Monthly Sales

One of India’s biggest 4-wheeler manufacturers, Mahindra, recently announced its auto sales performance for the month of October. The company managed to sell a total of about 51,896 vehicles in October 2019, which is almost 8,553 more than what it sold in September 2019. Thus, registering an almost 20% increase in total vehicle sales. Further breaking down the sales, the company sold 18,460 vehicles in the Passenger Vehicles segment (UVs, Cars and Vans), 23,582 vehicles in the commercial vehicles segment and a total of 402 vehicles in the Medium and Heavy Vehicles segment. Also, in terms of exports, the company exported about 2,703 vehicles.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The festive month of October 2019 was excellent for Mahindra, with retail volume exceeding wholesale by approximately 40%. This robust retail performance was contributed by both passenger & commercial vehicles. Further, our billing numbers are in line with what we had planned for the month since the objective was to significantly correct our channel inventory. We hope to see the positive consumer sentiment continue going forward.”

In other news, Mahindra introduced a new special edition of the Bolero Power Plus. This new edition of the Bolero is equipped with a host of unique and stylish features, along with the regular features offered on the standard vehicle. The special edition version of the SUV includes features like special edition decal, special edition seat covers, special edition carpet mats, a set of new special edition scuff plates, a new steering wheel cover, add-on fog lamps in the front bumper and a new spoiler with stop lamp. Other than these special edition features, the Bolero is also equipped with features such as Airbags and an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The SUV now also meets crash compliance which comprises of a full frontal-crash, offset frontal and side-impact as applicable for crash norms from the 1st of October 2019. Prices for the Bolero range starts from INR 7.86 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).