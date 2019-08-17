2019 Jeep Wrangler: What’s New?

Last week, Jeep finally launched the 2019 version of its rugged off-roader, the Wrangler, in India. This 4×4 off-roader is undoubtedly one of the most iconic SUVs available in the market. The all-new Jeep Wrangler has been specially built to tackle the toughest terrains in the world, as it not only promises to be an incredible off-roader but also a decent cruiser on-road. This 4×4 Jeep also features the Trail Rated badge, signalling its ability to take on tough trails with absolute confidence. The SUV has been launched in the country with a price tag of INR 63.94 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is a list of all the upgrades that make this Wrangler, the best 4×4 in Jeep’s lineup:

New Exterior Design Features

The new Jeep 4×4 gets a bunch of new design features that pay tribute to the iconic Jeep Willys. The all-new Wrangler now gets a set of 18-inch alloy wheels with painted granite crystal spokes, a Willys-type front radiator grille and new redesigned LED headlamps and taillamps which enhance the SUV’s overall look and style.

Interior Changes

The 2019 version of the Wrangler gets a new Y-shaped steering wheel and a small Willys emblem on the gearstick to pay homage to the legacy of the original off-roader. The instrument cluster/console also gets a new 7-inch reconfigurable screen, along with a real-time T-Case display, which acts as the perfect blend of modern technology and retro design. The SUV also gets a full wash-out interior, which makes it perfect for wild outdoor situations, while the other features such as an all-weather subwoofer, a weather-proof start-stop button and a 552 W amplifier, add to the off-roader/wild character of the car.

New Turbo-Petrol Engine

The Wrangler now gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which is specially tuned to increase the fuel efficiency and improve low-end torque for better off-roading capabilities. This also means the new turbo-petrol engine manages to produce about 268 HP and around 400 Nm of peak torque while being paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox for a smooth and comfortable drive.

Improved off-roading features

The doors and the roof in the all-new Jeep Wrangler can be removed to make the car more light and off-road-ready, while the windscreen can also be folded down for an enhanced Jeep-like experience. The new generation model of the Wrangler also gets 29mm of extra ride height and better water fording capabilities when compared to the previous generation model.