All-New Jeep Wrangler Launched In India At INR 63.94 Lakh

Jeep’s rugged off-roader, the Wrangler, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic SUVs available in the market, and Jeep has now launched the latest version of this 4×4 in India. This sturdy machine has been specially built to tackle the toughest terrains in the world. The iconic SUV has been launched in the country with a price tag of INR 63.94 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The all-new Jeep Wrangler not only promises to be an incredible off-roader but also a decent cruiser on-road. This 4×4 Jeep also features the Trail Rated badge, signalling its ability to take on tough trails with absolute confidence.

In terms of interior and exterior features, the all-new Jeep Wrangler gets a new front radiator grille that pays tribute to the iconic Jeep Willys, while most of the body remains identical to the previous generation model. The 4×4 SUV also gets a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels with painted granite crystal spokes, over 70 safety and security features and a wash-out interior. The headlamps and taillamps now get a new design and are fitted with LEDs to enhance the SUV’s look and style. The all-new Wrangler also gets a Y-shaped steering wheel and a small Willys emblem on the gearstick to pay homage to the legacy of the original off-roader. The instrument cluster/console gets a new 7-inch reconfigurable screen, along with a real-time T-Case display.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Trailhawk First Drive Review

Mechanically, the Wrangler gets a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which is specially tuned to increase the fuel efficiency and improve low-end torque for better off-roading capabilities. This means the new turbo-petrol engine manages to produce about 268 HP, 400 Nm of peak torque while being paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox for a smooth and comfortable drive. The doors and the roof in the all-new Jeep Wrangler can be removed to make the car more light and off-road-ready, while the windscreen can also be folded down for an enhanced Jeep-like experience. The new generation model of the Wrangler also gets 29mm of extra ride height and better water fording capabilities when compared to the previous generation model. Some of the other features also include an all-weather subwoofer, a weather-proof start-stop button and a 552 W amplifier.