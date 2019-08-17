Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT To Get A Price Hike

Taking the biking community by surprise, last year Royal Enfield launched the 650 twins at unbelievable prices. Starting from INR 2.5 Lakh for the Interceptor 650 and INR 2.65 Lakh for the Continental GT 650, these bikes are the most affordable 650 cc motorcycles on sale. Just to put things in perspective, bikes with 300 cc, parallel-twin engines, like the Benelli 302R and the Kawasaki Ninja 300, retail for around INR 3 Lakh. With such attractive pricing and supreme build quality, these new Royal Enfields have been selling like hotcakes. H0wever, now the time has come for a price hike. Our sources tell us that customers will soon have to pay up more for one of these lovely bikes.

Both the bikes are offered with three paint schemes. The Interceptor 650 is priced at INR 2.5 Lakh, INR 2.58 Lakh and INR 2.7 Lakh for the standard, dual-tone and chrome paint schemes respectively. Post the price hike, expect to pay INR 2.55 Lakh, INR 2.63 Lakh and INR 2.76 Lakh for the respective variants. Similarly, the Continental GT 650 is priced at INR 2.65 Lakh, INR 2.73 Lakh and INR 2.85 Lakh for the standard, dual-tone and chrome paint schemes. Expect to pay INR 2.7 Lakh, INR 2.78 Lakh and INR 2.91 Lakh for the same variants. Do bear in mind that these are ex-showroom prices. If you plan to buy one, you might want to hurry up and get one before the hike is announced.

Powering the Royal Enfield 650 twins is a new 648 cc air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, parallel-twin motor producing out 47 hp at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. power is sent to the rear wheel with a 6-speed transmission which comes with a slipper and assist clutch. Other equipment on offer with the motorcycle includes disc brakes at both ends, measuring 320 mm in the front and 240 mm at the rear, governed by a dual-channel ABS module as standard. The twin cradle tubular steel frame is suspended by 41 mm telescopic shocks in the front and twin, gas-charged shock ups with five steps of adjustment. The front shocks offer 110 mm of travel while 88 mm of travel is available at the rear. Despite the price hike, which would be put into effect soon, the 650 twins would still retain the title of being the most affordable 650 cc motorcycles in our market.