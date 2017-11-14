Saif Ali Khan Gets Himself A Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has become the proud owner of a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. The performance oriented SUV was delivered to the Rangoon actor from the company’s dealership located in Worli. The keys of the new Grand Cherokee SRT were handed over to Saif by Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India.

A few highlights of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT over the standard model include Brembo brakes, Active Damping Suspension, lowered ride height, stiffer spring rates, anti roll bars, 17-inch alloy wheels, blacked out grille, rear spoiler, LED headlamps and new front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the Jeep Grand Cherokee comes equipped with ventilated seats with Laguna leather upholstery, 19 speaker Harman Kardon sound system, active Noise cancellation, three zone climate control, airbags, ABS, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM), All-Speed Traction Control and Trailer Sway Control (TSC).

The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT sources power from a 6.4-litre Hemi V8 engine. The engine is capable of producing a power output of 470 hp and while the peak torque is rated at 624 Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an eight speed automatic unit. Speeds of 0-100 kmph can be attained in four seconds, all the way to a top speed of 258 kmph. The Grand Cherokee SRT was launched in India with a price tag starting at INR 1.07 crore (ex-showroom).