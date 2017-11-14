Renault India to organize Winter Service Camp across dealerships

Committed to enhance customer satisfaction along with providing an enriched brand ownership experience, Renault India, today announced the commencement of a nationwide After-sales service initiative, ‘Renault Winter Camp’. The service camp will be conducted at all Renault service facilities across India from November 13th to November 19th, 2017.

The objective of organizing the Renault Winter Camp is to ensure optimal performance of the cars which is imperative during the winter season. Trained and well-qualified service technicians will provide the care and expert attention that is needed for the cars. The service camp offers Renault owners a car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car. Together with a comprehensive car check and maintenance, several customer engagement activities have been planned to make it an exciting and memorable experience for customers along with special offers on Parts and Accessories.

As an integral part of Renault India’s commitment to deliver excellence in customer comfort and convenience, Renault Winter Camp is an initiative to reinforce the brand’s bonding with its customers and assure of utmost care. Not only does the customer get a complimentary and comprehensive winter service car checkup from Renault India’s team of expert technicians, but they will also get a host of additional benefits. The customers can also avail of attractive as well as exclusive plan on Renault Assured insurance renewal, 15% discount on selected parts and accessories, 15% discount on other Value Added Services.

A host of other exciting offers includes 10% discounts on labour charges, 10% discounts on Extended Warranty enrolment and Road Side Assistance (RSA) etc. including free car top wash and a special offer on select tyre brands. In addition to the car check-up facilities, interesting customer engagement activities will be organized at the workshops, making it a delightful experience for customers.