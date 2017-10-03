New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Snapped : Images, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

The New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift’s test mule was snapped once again, this time on the busy streets of Mumbai. The latest spy images were shared with us by avid follower Priyank Mhatre. The vehicle, as seen in the images, donned a camouflaged fascia and rear. This facelift will help the SUV compete against its rivals till an all new model arrives in the market by 2020.

New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Expected Price

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Facelift is expected to be priced INR 50,000 above the current model’s INR 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom) tag.

New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Expected Launch Date

While the Mahindra & Mahindra has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming Scorpio Facelift, we expect to see it in the early months of 2018, if not before. It will most likely mark its debut along with the refreshed Mahidra XUV500.

New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Design and Styling

Visually, the upcoming Scorpio facelift will feature minor cosmetic tweaks to the front and the rear. Upfront, the facelift will feature a revised grille, redesigned front bumper and ORVM mounted front blinkers. The rear, as seen in previous spy images, the facelift will feature a flatter design. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Scorpio facelift will be no different from the current model.

New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Interiors and Features

We may also see revised interiors along with added features such as an revised infotainment system, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay connectivity and Emergency Call.

New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Engine and Performance

Mechanically, as reported earlier, the Mahindra Scorpio facelift will recieve a re-tuned vesion of the current 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder engine, which could produce about 140 hp, 20 hp more than the outgoing model. The torque figure is also expected to see a marginal rise. We expect to see the same five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions being carried forward with the upcoming facelift.

New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Safety

The standard safety net will remain unchanged from the current model and include dual front airbags, ABS, collapsible steering column and side intrusion beams and digital immobiliser.

New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Certified)

The revised power output will affect the fuel economy although we’ll hold our thoughts till we hear the official figures.

New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Technical Specifications (Expected)

Type 2.2L mHawk 4 cylinder Engine, Variable Geometry Turbocharger with Intercooler, 4 valves per cylinder, Common Rail Direct Injection Technology Power Output 140 bhp Torque Over 280 Nm Gearbox 5-Speed Manual 6-Speed Automatic Emission BSIV

New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Image Gallery