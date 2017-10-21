Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Special Edition Unveiled For Japan

To celebrate the 5oth anniversary of Lamborghini in Japan, the Italian marquee unveiled a limited edition series called the Aventador S Roadster 50th Anniversary Japan. Limited to just five units destined for the Japanese market, each unit of the Aventador S Roadsters will be a one-off car, with colors and finishes inspired by one of the five natural elements of Japanese culture: water, earth, fire, wind, and sky. The “water” version was presented and displayed during Lamborghini Day in Tokyo.

The concept for the car was developed by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam Department along with the Centro Stile, a collaboration that led to the idea of developing a unique paint for each model, featuring special shading effects in which, in the case of the ‘water’ version, the blue tends to black. The artisan creation of the paintwork required 170 hours of labor and the contribution of ten specialists. The exterior is completed by the windscreen frame and the hard top, both made of exposed carbon fiber.

Inside, the Lamborghini Aventador S Roaster Special Edition features Nero Ade black leather and Nero Cosmus black Alcantara. According to Lamborghini, another unique feature of the car is the embroidery on the seats and on the hard top that evokes the ‘Japanese symbol for bamboo (Y)’. The color of the stitching matches that of the exterior, with the same gradations and shading: an effect that required 100 hours of labor by six specialists. The interior finish is completed by a hexagonal carbon fiber plate with the Japanese symbol of the car’s elemental namesake.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said that on the occasion of this important anniversary for their brand in Japan, he wished to thank their Japanese customers for their support over the years and their strong bond with their marquee. Thanks to their customers, Japan has now become their second most important market worldwide in terms of cars sold. And with the arrival of the Urus in 2018, they predict further unprecedented success in the country.

Andrea Baldi, Head of Lamborghini’s Asia Pacific area, added: “In January of this year, we opened two new showrooms, in Kobe and Yokohama, creating a total of eight dealerships. Our objective is to continue the growth of our commercial network over the coming years, especially in view of the arrival of the Urus Super SUV.”