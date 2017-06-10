Actor Jamie Foxx’s Bugatti Veyron Gets Gold Wrap

Actor Jamie Foxx, known for his roles like Django Freeman (Django Unchained), Max Dillon / Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Bats (Baby Driver), has added bling to his Bugatti Veyron. Originally painted in blue and black shade, the Bugatti Veyron now features a gold wrap and gold painted rims. Foxx recently posted the photograph of his prized possession on his Facebook Page.

Foxx wrote in his post, “I was feeling solid gold today when I drove in for work… #bugatti can’t wait for u guys to see the show Beat Shazam people won life changing fortunes. And the back stories of the contestants will melt yo heart #foxxonfox May 25th on Fox.”

We’ve seen quite a few cars getting the gold treatment. One of the most extreme machines with the gold plating that we’ve seen in the past is the Nissan GT-R by Kuhl Racing. Then there was the finely done, custom wrapped Porsche 918 Spyder from the Middle East.

There are several dozen others that’d sweep you off your feet. Which one’s your favourite? Let us know your favourite through the comments section below. Images in gallery are for representation purpose only.