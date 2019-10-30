Say Hello To The New 2020 Indian Challenger

American Motorcycle brand, Indian, recently unveiled its fully loaded cruiser, the 2020 Challenger. This new bike is the perfect blend of American muscle, advanced technology and premium comfort. The cruiser will be available in 2 variants: Challenger Limited and Challenger Dark Horse. The Dark Horse variant will be available in 3 colour options: Thunder Black Smoke, Sandstone Smoke and White Smoke. While, the Indian Challenger Limited will be available in Thunder Black Pearl, Deepwater Metallic and Ruby Metallic. For now, this bike will only be sold in America, but Indian Motorcycles might have plans to launch this bike in other countries soon enough. Check out the bike in the video below:

Talking about the bike, the new 2020 Indian Challenger gets the brand’s first liquid-cooled 1769cc V-twin engine that produces around 122 HP and 178 Nm of peak torque, while being paired with a 6-speed transmission with true overdrive and assist clutch to reduce effort and improve comfort. Riders can also customise the bike’s throttle mapping by selecting one riding mode from Rain, Standard and Sport. The Challenger also features all the premium touring amenities like electronic cruise control, full LED lighting, a long-haul seat, ABS, keyless ignition, weatherproof saddlebags and over 68 litres of storage space. In terms of advanced state-of-the-art technologies, the bike is equipped with many features like Bosch IMU, ABS, Drag Torque Control and a large customisable touchscreen infotainment system that shows weather and traffic overlays, key vehicle information and pairs with mobile devices using Bluetooth.

Apart from high-end features, the chassis is mounted on a set of inverted front forks and a couple of hydraulically adjustable rear shock absorbers, that help keep the bike stable at high speeds and provide maximum comfort and a smooth ride.

“The Indian Challenger delivers a new level of performance for riders who understand that the seemingly small details make a huge difference,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “Our mindset was to leave no stone unturned and deliver a bagger that exceeds the standards in categories like power, handling, comfort, and technology.”

“While we are grounded in our iconic history, we are focused and driven to break new ground and establish a higher standard for riders; and the Challenger is a testament to that,” said Steve Menneto, President of Indian Motorcycle. “The amount of technology and level of detail packed into this bike is incredible, and it’s something we’re extremely proud of.”