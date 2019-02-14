Indian Motorcycle Opens Their 8th Showroom in the City of Kochi

American cruisers, they come in all shapes and sizes, always ready to take on long highway rides in its stride with a glorious V-twin motor huffing and puffing while you cover long distances. The popular American Cruiser brand, Indian Motorcycle company has now expanded its presence in the country by opening up a new showroom in our country. The eighth outlet of the brand, the new showroom is opened up in the port city of Kochi, the port city in the southwestern part of our country. This new showroom was inaugurated by Mr Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd.along with Mr Sabu Johny.

The Chieftain Elite on the left has a neat paint job

The new showroom is located near Reliance Petroleum Outlet in the city of Kochi. EVM Automobiles, Bldg. No. 30/910, Thykoodam, Vytilla, Kochi – 682019 Kerala, will be catering to Indian Motorcycle enthusiasts in this part of the country. All Indian bikes including the Indian Chief Classic, Indian Chief Vintage, Indian Chieftain, Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Scout, Indian Roadmaster, Indian Scout, Indian Scout Sixty and the versatile all-new Indian Scout Bobber.

The new showroom in Kochin

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the inauguration of this showroom, we are proud to bring America’s first motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycle®, to the gateway of South-West India. There is a great deal of excitement among bike lovers here for Indian Motorcycle® and we are confident that this dealership will cater to their requirements and delight them through our bespoke products. This new dealership is part of the strategic expansion plans of Indian Motorcycle® currently underway to bring the brand closer to its enthusiasts, wherever they are. The growing awareness for our brand among enthusiasts and the potential of this market made it an obvious choice for us to expand our footprint in Kochi.”

“We consider ourselves privileged to represent an Iconic brand like Indian Motorcycle in Kochi. This new dealership is designed to enhance product accessibility and desirability among bike aficionados in the region. I’m confident that through this dealership we will exceed the expectations of our customers every single time whether it is Sales, Service or Spares.” said Mr Sabu Johny.