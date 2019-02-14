TVS Racing to Organise Selections of the 2019 Ladies One Make Championship in Mumbai

Bike racing is an adrenaline filled sport. A spectacle to watch, these races not only require one to be riding in a fast manner but also involve a lot of strategies to make a way to the Podium. TVS has been known to conduct many such races in our country. For 2019, the company is bringing yet another edition of the Ladies One Make Championship. The Factory Racing arm of the TVS Motor Company, TVS Racing is inviting female racers for the 2019 edition of the Ladies One Make Championship race. To be held at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai, this event would enable interested racers to enter the world of motorsport with professional supervision. The company is organising a selection round for this event on the 23rd of February, in the city of Mumbai.

The selection round will familiarise the racers with the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles, which can manage some pretty striking lap times with their race-bred technology. The selection round will be conducted under the supervision of professional TVS national champion riders, who shall also train the aspiring riders to give out better lap times. TVS will then select the top 15 racers from this event, based on their best lap times, physical fitness and racing abilities and take them to compete out on the track in Chennai. To get ready for some motorsport, interested candidates can register themselves online, on TVS Racing’s website.

Commenting on this occasion, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “We are the only manufacturer in India committed to women racing with 4 consecutive seasons of the TVS Ladies One Make Championship. We introduced this initiative to train and equip talented women riders to enter the mainstream racing arena. With each passing year, I am delighted to see the increasing number of participants, which is a testimony to our effort of creating a gender-neutral space for motorsports in India. I wish all the women participants the very best and hope to see them excited about professional racing.” To participate, the riders must fulfil some requirements which have been listed below.

TVS Ladies One Make Championship Requirements