Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica Launched In India At INR 14.99 & 15.49 Lakh

America’s first motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycles has officially announced the price and started accepting bookings of the Indian FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India. To pre-book this street and racing machine, interested customers can pay a booking amount of Rs. 2, 00,000 at Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country. The Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica are priced at Rs. 14.99 Lacs and INR 15.49 Lacs (Ex-showroom) respectively.

Inspired by the Championship-Winning FTR (Flat Track Racer) 750 race bike, the new FTR series is engineered with the latest technology to offer reliable performance. Powered by a new liquid-cooled 1203cc V-twin engine, the motor is good for 120 horsepower and 112.5 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch. The FTR 1200 S hosts premium features including Bosch stability control with a six-axis inertial sensor and selectable riding modes, all controlled by a bright 4.3-inch colour touchscreen dash.

Braking is via Brembo Monoblock four-piston calipers biting into 320mm rotors. Governed by ABS, the system can be switched off altogether. Illumination is full-LED and suspension at both ends is adjustable. Bookings are now open and deliveries are scheduled for April 2019.

