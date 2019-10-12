Hyundai Venue Receives Over 75,000 Bookings Within 5 Months Of Launch

India’s first smart car, the Hyundai Venue, received over 75,000 bookings in less than 5 months from its launch, achieving a new milestone in the compact SUV segment of the Indian market. Apart from that, the Venue has also set a new sales record, by selling around 42,681 units in the past 5 months. With these achievements, the Hyundai Venue has now become one of the highest-selling Utility Vehicles in India and it continues to reach a new level by surpassing existing benchmarks.

In terms of technology and features, Hyundai’s Blue Link Technology has played a vital role in boosting the sales of the Venue, as its advanced and helpful tech features are quite practical in real life and it appeals to different types of buyers like both, young and mature. Apart from that, the Hyundai Venue has also created excitement in the Indian auto Industry and revived customer sentiments towards purchasing a new vehicle. The car also comes with a host of comfort and convenience-oriented features like an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, an air purifier and cruise control to name a few.

Also Read: Hyundai Ranks Highest In Customer Service: JD Power Study

The Hyundai Venue also boasts of an advanced safety system that provides the best Active and Passive safety for a stress-free driving. Built with the application of 69 % Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), the Hyundai Venue achieves prominent static and dynamic stiffness with improved structural rigidity. With this combination of safety, technology and aesthetics, the Venue is undoubtedly one of the best in its segment. his means that the Hyundai Venue has now entered the Power Brands arena while diminishing all conventions and creating unmatched benchmarks for the Indian Auto Industry.

Also Read: Hyundai India Offers Huge Discounts And Benefits Ahead Of Festive Season

Speaking on the success of Hyundai VENUE, Mr S J Ha, Executive Director, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said “It is a moment for great pride for us as VENUE had outperformed to become the No.1 Utility Vehicle in India. VENUE with its Solid Presence, Refreshing Driving Experience and Seamless Connectivity has struck the right chord with Indian customers and transformed the compact SUV landscape in India. The enthralling response of VENUE with over 75,000 bookings and 42,681 happy customers within 5 months is a testimony of the customers’ increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of India’s First Connected SUV.”