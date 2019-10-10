Hyundai India Offers Huge Discounts And Benefits Ahead Of Festive Season

The festive season is right around the corner and manufacturers have started providing great deals and benefits on their products. Now is the best time for those who were looking to invest in getting a Hyundai vehicle. Surprisingly, this year Hyundai is offering deals of up to Rupees 2 lakh on their product line. The celebrations are up and according to the Shubh Muharat for this season, Hyundai is offering a wide range of discounts and deals on its Hatchbacks, Compact Sedans, Sedans and SUVs as part of this celebration. The carmaker is also presenting a Corporate discount worth Rs 5000 on the Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Xcent and on the (Elite i20 – Sportz+ and Asta variant only).

Hyundai Santro

The all-new Santro which is designed completely for family trips and city driving gets a modern and confident stance. The company is offering a Rs 30,000 cash discount and a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus along with a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. Apart from that, an additional Rs 10,000 discount will be provided in exchange for an old Hyundai Santro or Hyundai Eon.

Hyundai Grand i10

The Grand i10 comes with total benefits up to INR 95,000 which comprises of a Rs 60,000 cash discount, a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

The young, stylish and iconic Grand i10 NIOS also offers a discount of Rs 1,000 if the car is booked online, using an ICICI bank card.

Hyundai Elite i20

The showstopper premium hatchback from Hyundai is the Elite i20. If the Elite i20’s aesthetics please you enough then there is much more to offer on the Sportz+ and Asta variants of this car, which comes with a Rs 40,000 discount, a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and an additional Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai’s popular sedan, Verna, is now available with an exciting Rs 20,000 cashback plus a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX, SX+ and SX Option also get an attractive cashback of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Apart from that the car now also gets a 4-year warranty and Hyundai’s Road Side Assistance. The Hyundai Elantra and The Hyundai Tucson also offer the same discount scheme which comprises of INR 1.25 Lakh of cashback and an exchange bonus up to Rs 75,000.

Sadly, there are no offers and schemes available on the newly launched cars such as Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Kona and the Hyundai Elantra facelift.