Next-Generation Honda Jazz Teased Ahead Of Global Unveil

After recently unveiling the new 2020 CR-V in the global market, Honda is now planning to preview the 2020 version of the Jazz hatchback at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019. The new-generation version of the Jazz was recently teased by Honda, in which the car seems to get a slightly new design and much lower stance. The Jazz is one of the most loved Honda cars in India and the new-gen Jazz will try and be the best one in its segment. Once launched, the Honda Jazz will continue to rival against the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and the upcoming Tata Altroz in the premium hatchback segment. Have a look at the teaser image below:

Talking about the design, the new-gen Jazz is expected to be much sleeker and sharper when compared to the outgoing model. Apart from that, the new 2020 Jazz is also expected to launch with a Euro 6/BS6 compliant engine. Currently, the Jazz gets 2 engine and gearbox options and a total of 5 variants. The engine options include a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with an option of a 5-speed Manual Transmission or Continuously Variable Transmission and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor with 6-speed Manual Transmission. The 1,199cc, SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine is tuned to deliver 90 PS of power at 6000 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. While the 1,498cc, DOHC i-DTEC diesel motor produces 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm.

Also Read: Honda Jazz Electric Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

Apart from all this, an electric Honda Jazz was spotted testing on Indian roads a few months back. Rising pollution levels and depleting resources are one of the main reasons why carmakers are switching over to electric. While international markets have been using electric cars for quite some time now, our very own Indian car market can also see a number of electric vehicles incoming. While we already have a capable electric SUV in the market, in the form of the new Hyundai Kona, could the Honda Jazz also be launched in an electric avatar soon enough?