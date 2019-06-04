Honda Racing India Announces Big Steps To Groom The Next Big Indian Motorcycle Racer

Already the top team at the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, a decade after entering the motorsport scene in India, Honda 2Wheelers today announced the biggest shift in domestic two-wheeler motorsport by any two-wheeler manufacturer in India till date. Raising the bar of Indian two-wheeler racing to world level, Mr Minoru Kato – President & CEO, Honda 2Wheelers India announced Honda’s 2019 motorsport plans with aggressive focus on 2 areas – Brand Leadership & Structural Development. The 2019 plans are the next step towards realizing Honda’s racing direction ‘To develop an ICONIC Indian rider for National & International Championships’.

In this new era, Racing will match the world with the all-new IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – NSF250R category. The Honda NSF250R is the original race machine developed exclusively by Honda Racing Corporation for the world’s best racing championship. In the debut season, 8 of India’s stars of future will ride the same Honda machine as Moto3 champions. These 8 torch-bearers of Indian racing are finds of 2018 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt. These include the youngest rider to be selected – 12-year-old Sarthak from Pune, 14-year-olds Kavin and Geoffrey from Chennai, 15-year-old Mohammad Mikail (2018 Honda CBR150R Talent Cup winner), 16-year old S. Varoon, 17-year-old Mohsin from Mallapuram, 18-year-old Charan T. from Chennai and finally 19-year-old Kritik Habib from Gadag, Karnataka (2018 IDEMITSU Honda India CBR150R Talent Cup– First Runner Up).

The Idemitsu Honda India Racing team is all set to debut in the marquee Pro-Stock 200-300cc category of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. Taking the Honda charge ahead in Pro-Stock 200-300cc category will be their most experienced rider – Sarath Kumar. Joining him will be the last year Pro stock 165cc champion & ARRC 2018 rider Anish Shetty along with last year Talent Cup CBR250R champion Abhishek Vasudev. To further strengthen Honda’s triple crown victory in the Pro Stock 165 category for the 5th consecutive year will be our expert rider trio of B Aravind, Yashas R.L and K. Kannan.

Sharing an overview of Honda’s domestic racing plans for 2019 and the future roadmap, Mr Minoru Kato, President & CEO – Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With our constant endeavours to expand the sport in a step-wise manner in the past decade, Honda is now synonymous with motorsports in India. In 2018, we were first to create a solo Indian Team at international Asia Road Racing Championship. In 2019, we are taking the next step and bringing the best of world’s motorsport to India. I am proud to share that Indian riders will now race on the same machine platform as World Champions of Moto3. Honda’s two-pronged approach of Brand leadership &Structural development, not only spells our ambition to lead motorsport culture in India today; but moreover, create the next iconic rider from India and fast-track their development to the world level with a 360-degree roadmap. My dream is to create a future Iconic rider for the World from India.”

Elaborating on Honda’s plan, Mr Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.said, “Worldwide, racing starts at a very young age. To address this problem in India, we introduced the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt – a platform to identify young riders in 2018. Already, these young guns are showing high-potential. As the next step, Honda is now bringing the World to India with the Moto3 machine NSF250R. This revolutionary step is the first ever by any manufacturer and will exponentially accelerate the development of future stars of racing and propel them in the international arena too. Parallel, with the debut into Pro-Stock 200-300 category, Honda will challenge itself to further lead and expand the motorsport culture in India.”

Key Highlights of Honda’s Plan

Focus area 1: Structural Development

Indian Racing to match world standards with new IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – NSF250R

Fast-track rider development:8 of India’s most promising talent to race in the inaugural NSF250R Cup

Identifying Next-Gen riders in 13-17 years age bracket, Honda to conduct IDEMITSU Honda Talent Hunt in 5 cities this year

Continuous cycle of rider development: Shortlisted novice riders to be groomed on IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup2019 – CBR 150R

Accelerated career development for Best performing riders of 2019

Focus area 2: Brand Leadership