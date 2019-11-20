Hero MotoCorp Inaugurates A New Children Traffic Training Park In Hyderabad

Today, India’s largest 2-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Children Traffic Training Park at Rachakonda, Hyderabad. The company inaugurated this new training park in association with the local Police, as a part of its ongoing effort to teach road safety and good riding habits to the public at large. Mr Jitender (IPS), Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, Telangana State, inaugurated this Traffic Training Park, in the presence of Mr Mahesh M Bhagwat (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Mr G Sudheer Babu (IPS), Additional CP-Traffic, Rachakonda, and Mr Rajesh Mukhija Advisor – CSR, Hero MotoCorp.

Apart from this new facility, Hero MotoCorp has 8 traffic training parks across India. All these training parks have been built to help spread road safety awareness among all age groups, especially the riders of tomorrow. This new Traffic Training Park is specifically aimed at generating awareness about road safety amongst school and college students in Hyderabad. Also, this Training Park offers a structured and highly-effective learning environment for children, as the trained Safety Instructors at Park will regularly conduct road safety awareness programs for school students registered under the Road Safety Club.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Vijay Sethi, Head – CSR, CIO & CHRO, Hero MotoCorp said, “As the market leader and a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp has always been at the forefront of driving road safety awareness across the country through dedicated campaigns and initiatives. The inauguration of this Children Traffic Training Park in Hyderabad is reflective of our persistent endeavours in this direction. We also believe that imparting road safety awareness to children will pave the way for making the country’s roads safer.”

In other news, Hero MotoCorp, recently hosted its off-road riding event, XTracks – Live the Thrill, in Kolkata. Over 250 riders and enthusiasts participated in the activity. The event provides riders with an opportunity to experience the XPulse 20 on a specially-curated off-road zone. In addition to showcasing the capabilities of the XPulse 200 on multiple terrains, the sessions also aim to impart critical skills to the enthusiasts, thereby enhancing their riding abilities.