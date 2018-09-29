This Apokoliptic Endeavour Has Aptly Been Named Darkseid After a Supervillain

The Ford Endeavour is quite an aggressive SUV even in its stock form, the huge Raptor-style grille, huge headlight units and the massive height of the bonnet scream get the %^#% out of my way. Fellow petrolhead Sooraj, took inspiration from the DC universe to name the car Darkseid. The supervillain Darkseid is from the Apokoliptic universe, where he creates havoc just how this Endy will on our roads. Here is Darkseid, a pumped of Ford Endeavour, better move out of the way when you see this in your rear view mirror. Here are the changes that were done to this Endeavour to make it the monster you see in the pictures.

Whenever you raise an SUV higher than its stock height, especially in an independent suspension set-up, it requires an additional upper arm which takes quite some strain off the components and offers better safety. The Darkseid has that installed, also, the height was raised using Profender Mono Tube 2.5 Subtank on the front axle and a Hot Bits Mono Tune 2.5 Subtank on the rear axle. The font tube offers 15 steps of adjustment for preload and the rear allows for 19 steps of adjustment. A special mention to the aftermarket projector headlamps installed by Sooraj, which have a DRLs similar to what we see in the Mustang and also have a colour changing ability.

So here is a list of modifications done, which would convert your run of the mill, 3.2-litre Endeavour into this monster. Ironman 4×4 coil springs, Sun 4×4 upper arm, Sun 4×4 4” dropkit, optional 2” 4WD front shock spacers, Unicorn 2” rear shock spacers, 20” 10J Fuel Assault off-road rims, 33×12.50×20 Gladiator X Comp M/T tyres, Raptor X series body kit, Rhino bonnet Scoops, MCC Off-Road Snorkel, ARB 4×4 GME UHF heavy duty antennae, aftermarket rear foglamps, F-Series roof lamps, cube lights and Bushwacker fender flares. So what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

