BMW Launches the 2018 F750 GS & F850 GS in India

After unveiling the F750 GS and the F850 GS at the 2018 Auto Expo, BMW has launched both these motorcycles in India at a starting price of Rs. 11.95 lakhs and Rs. 12.95 lakhs respectively. Both these motorcycles use the same 853cc motor that has been mated to a 6-speed transmission, although it has been tuned differently for both these motorcycles. While the F750 puts out 77 bhp of power @ 7,500 rpm and 83 Nm of torque @ 6,000 rpm, the F850, on the other hand, makes 93 bhp of power @ 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm of torque @ 6,250 rpm. According to BMW, both these motorcycles have a unique engine sound & exhaust note because of a crankshaft journal that has been offset by 90 degrees along with a firing interval of 270/450 degrees.

Additional features include a cruise control and a slipper clutch that BMW likes to call a “self-amplifying anti0hopping clutch”. To aid its adventurous character both these motorcycles come equipped with just four riding modes that are rain, road, enduro and dynamic mode. Additionally, it gets ABS, DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and ASC (Automatic Stability Control) which work in sync to aid maintaining control.

In terms of design, BMW says both these motorcycles follow an all-new design language and have been designed to appear more dynamic & masculine. Compared to the GS bikes prior to them, these new GS’s have sharper edges, slimmer rear and now have LED headlamps with DRL’s adding to their premium appeal. BMW has offered an optional “Connectivity” package that adds a full-colour TFT screen, but as standard, both these motorcycles get an analogue speedometer along with a multifunctional display. If riders opt. for the connectivity package, they are open to additional features like quick access to their motorcycle and allowing riders to use their phone and media functions without having to install a special app. Additionally, riders can access telephone calls or music on the go, along with navigation that can be accessed through the TFT screen.

While the F750 GS is a more road-friendly/touring oriented motorcycle with its lower seat and a motorcycle that doesn’t mind getting its hands dirty once in a while. The F850 GS, on the other hand, is the more off-road oriented motorcycle of the two with its additional increase in both power torque. Both these motorcycles are available with three variants called Standard, Pro Low Suspension and Pro. Prices and equipment can carry based on the variant that buyers will select, both these motorcycles will make it to India via CBU (Completely Built Unit) and are available for bookings starting today at any BMW Motorrad dealership.

The BMW F750 GS will cost Rs. 11,95,000/- for the Standard variant

Rs. 13,20,000/- for the Pro Low Suspension

Rs. 13,40,000/- for the Pro.

The BMW F850 GS will cost Rs. 12,95,000/- for the Standard

Rs. 14,20,000/- for the Pro Low Suspension

Rs. 14,40,000/- for the Pro.

All Prices are Ex-showroom India.