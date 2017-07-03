GST: Ford slashes prices by up to INR 3 Lakh!

Following the cue of the other manufacturers, Ford India announced price cuts to the tune of up to 4.5 per cent across its product range to accommodate the reduction in taxes owing to the new Goods and Services Tax.

The actual differences in the ex-showroom prices of the models, however, varies according to the pre-GST taxes applicable at the location of the customer. Thus, the cuts have a much more significant effect in Mumbai than in Delhi.

The Figo and Aspire twins have received a cut of INR 2,000 in Delhi and around INR 28,000 in Mumbai.

The popular compact SUV from Ford, the Ecosport will now retail with a sticker price which is over INR 8,000 lower than those prior to the cut.

However, it is the burly Endeavour that receives the most significant reductions. The premium SUV will now cost INR 1.5 Lakhs less in Delhi and a massive INR 3 Lakhs less in Mumbai.

In its address to PTI, the company spokesperson of Ford India did not mention anything regarding the company’s flagship muscle car, the iconic Mustang.

This follows similar announcements by other auto majors in the country including Toyota, Maruti Suzuki and even premium auto-makers like Audi after the major tax overhaul that was officially put in place on July 1.

All changes listed above are applicable effective immediately.