Watch An 86-year ‘Young’ Trials Champ Ride His BSA Like He’s 18

As we try hard to keep your minds occupied by bringing in interesting content from around the globe, we found this video on YouTube which features an 86-years ‘young’ Motorcycle Trials champion playing around on his BSA classic trials machine during the lockdown. Before you point it out, we want to make it clear that he was performing the trial run along a tricky practice section located at the Sammy Miller Museum which is a private, enclosed unit.

The video was posted by the Sammy Miller Museum and showcases the 86-year old enjoying a lively trials session on his BSA C15, defining the phrase “Age is just a number.” He even looked at the camera during the session and said: “I try to get out, maybe ten minutes a day, [to] keep fit, keep on the pace, keep my hand in, keep my eye in.”

Sammy Miller is a well-renowned name in the motorcycling fraternity as he has umpteen achievements under his belt. He has been crowned as the most famous of all the trails riders and has won over 1,300 competitive trials events. Not only this, but he is also known to be a very talented road racer. He has tamed legendary bikes at events like the North West 200 and the Ariel at the Isle of Man TT. He is also the man behind developing the Sherpa T, a trials bike that changed the face of competitive trials riding. And now, he helps to run the Sammy Miller Museum in Hampshire which is a testimony of all the achievements of this legendary motorcyclist.