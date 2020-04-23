Fans Vote To Watch Their Favourite Michael Schumacher Race On Star Sports

The COVID-19 pandemic has left F1 fans craving for some action but in the absence of live races, they are left feeling gutted. Taking this into consideration, Star Sports Network is bringing back all the classic races to compensate for the lack of speed in the fans’ lives. Star Sports, India’s broadcast partner for Formula 1, will be broadcasting the best races of the ‘Red Baron’, Michael Schumacher.

Moreover, Star Sports also gave viewers control of what races they wish to see. The responses from fans on the Star Sports’ social media poll will allow them to choose between three iconic races that showcased Schumacher’s ‘take no prisoners’ style of driving. The poll ended on 22nd April noon. Star Sports will broadcast the memorable fans choice on Sunday at 8 pm exclusively on Star Sports Select 2 and Select 2 HD.

Below are the three races, which were part of the poll, out of which the most voted option will be re-telecasted:

1994 Brazilian Grand Prix: Controversy follows Michael Schumacher

XXIII Grande Prémio do Brasil, better known as the 1994 Brazilian Grand Prix was the season opener for the 1994 FIA Formula One World Championship. The 71 laps, 307.075 km race was held at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo. It was the occasion when Team Benetton was one of a few teams which had modified a filter within the refuelling rig, allowing the fuel to flow faster on their car when compared to the others. This afforded the team a serious advantage during the race and despite enough proof around the same, no action was taken against Team Benetton.

1995 Belgian Grand Prix: Schumacher plays a foul move on Damon Hill

The 1995 Belgian Grand Prix, known as the LIII Grand Prix de Belgique, was the eleventh race of the 1995 Formula One World Championship. The race took place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa. The weather took centre stage and turned the qualifying grid into a bizarre one. At this race, Schumacher blocked Damon when he was on slicks in the wet and his opponent was travelling much faster on wet. Schumacher’s blocking tactics left Damon Hill helpless and enraged.

1996 Spanish Grand Prix: Ferrari bounces back in the game with Michael Schumacher’s performance

On 2nd June 1996 at the XXXVIII Gran Premio Marlboro de España, AKA 1996 Spanish Grand Prix, history was created. Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona hosted the seventh race of the 1996 FIA Formula One World Championship. The Ferrari F310 was considered “a piece of junk” by its second driver Eddie Irvine. However, Schumacher, who was racing in Ferrari colours for the first time, showed the difference a great driver can make to the overall result of a race.

It will be interesting to see which one of these three races is re-telecasted on Sunday.