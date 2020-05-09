Triumph India Offers To Pay First Three EMIs If You Buy The Bonneville T120

In a relatively short span of time, British bike manufacturer Triumph has created a niche for itself in the Indian market. Being a high-end manufacturer in a budget-friendly market like India is surely challenging, but Triumph has been able to hold the fort. In order to ease purchases during these difficult times, for the BS6 Bonneville T120, the bike maker is offering to pay the first three EMIs for its customers. This offer is applicable for those who will be booking the bike during the month of May and for finer details, you would have to call your local Triumph outlet.

About the bike, the Triumph Bonneville T120 is a motorcycle originally made by Triumph Engineering from 1959 to 1975. It was the first model of the Bonneville series, which was continued by Triumph Motorcycles Limited. However, the earlier T120 was a 649 cc bike which was later discontinued in favour of the larger 750 cc T140 in the early 1970s. The Bonneville T120 name was revived in 2016 on a new machine with a larger 1200cc engine and updated specifications.

The new Bonneville T120 pays homage to the original Bonneville racers of the late 1960s. Despite the major upgrade in the chassis and powertrain department, Triumph hasn’t messed with the styling of the motorcycle and it is still easily identifiable as a Bonneville. The classic appeal of the motorcycle has been further enhanced thanks to the liberal use of chrome and retro detailing in the headlamp, engine and in the rest of the bodywork. From the sculpted flowing lines of the tank to the individual detailing of the lights, clocks and the iconic Bonneville silhouette, the T120 is a timeless icon that has beautifully evolved.

The Bonneville T120 is available in India as a single variant. It is powered by a 1200cc engine which generates an enormous 80 PS of power and 105 Nm of peak torque. These numbers are healthy enough even for a compact sedan! The butter-smooth, twin-cylinder engine of the Bonneville T120 is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Triumph claims that this engine delivers a staggering 54 per cent more torque in the lower rev range. When it comes to electronics and safety equipment, the Bonneville comes armed with ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle and a slip-assist clutch. It has got disc brakes on the front and rear as well.

Triumph has also tinkered with the suspension to improve the bike’s everyday usability. It gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks in the rear. The Bonneville T120 rides on 18-inch and 17-inch chrome spoke wheels for the front and rear respectively. This bike, with all modern technology and comfort, has still managed to retain its original effervescence and retro style. The BS6 compliant version of the bike was supposed to launch in April but got delayed due to the lockdown imposed countrywide. The bike is priced just a shade under Rs 10 lakhs with its ex-showroom price being Rs 9.98 lakhs. However, this is an introductory price, with Triumph having deferred the price hike till June. Though it doesn’t have any direct rivals in India, upon its launch it will compete with the likes of Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Ducati Scrambler and the Kawasaki Z800. For more details visit the official website of Triumph motorcycles or call your nearest Triumph dealer.