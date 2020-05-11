Renault Triber Automatic Launch Around the Corner

Renault Triber has been one of the most popular offerings by the French carmaker in our country. As the name suggests, it can move the whole ‘tribe’ from one place to another and that too, without burning a hole in your pocket. It comes out as an affordable people mover and a proper 7-seater. The absence of an automatic transmission as an option did come out as a bummer but now Renault is planning to introduced AT as an option with the Triber. The launch of automatic Triber is slated to happen on 18th May and it will definitely make the whole proposition better than before.

It is bound to get Kwid’s 5-speed Easy-R AMT unit and will use the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine producing 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. Surprisingly, it will be more fuel-efficient as compared to the manual offering as its fuel economy figures stand at 20.5 kmpl, while the 5-speed MT version delivers 20 kmpl. The Triber is also about to receive a 1.0L turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is tuned to deliver 100 PS/ 160 Nm (without direct injection) and 117 PS/ 170 Nm (with direct injection).

Also read: Renault India Extends Warranty, Launches Online Booking With Pay Later Facility

Currently, the Triber is available in four variants – RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ. The strong points of the Triber include the fact that unlike its rival, the Datsun Go+, it offers comfortable seating space for 7 adults with the third row up. However, the third-row seats can either be folded or removed completely, to leverage more space inside the cabin. In terms of boot space, with the third-row in operation, the car offers 84 litres. However, with the seats removed completely to release a massive 625 litres of space. Built especially for Indian conditions, the Triber stands 182 mm above the ground. In terms of features, the Triber comes fitted with things like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, an all-digital instrument cluster, AC vents for all three rows, a cooled armrest box, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, power windows, and a rear wash-wipe system. Standard safety equipment on all variants includes ABS, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, and three-point seatbelts for all rows.

Offering more cabin space, boot space and the option to seat 7 or carry more luggage, the Triber is an exciting alternative to B-segment hatchbacks. With the inclusion of an automatic transmission, the Triber is buckled up to tap into the AT MPV segment. It will retail at around ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 higher price-tag in comparison to the current MT model.