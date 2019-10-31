Top 6 Badass SUVs On Sale In India

One of the biggest reasons human beings are big fans of SUVs is that they somehow elevate our state of mind. The elevation happens for real too! For offering a seating position which towers above low-slung sedans and even the tallest of tallboys, and for rolling over the black stuff and the lack of it while being equally at ease, SUVs make their drivers feel like a badass behind the wheel. Not to mention, their go-anywhere capabilities unshackle the human spirit to go out and explore. But not all SUVs can do that. Here’s a list of five such examples which are true to their form:

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

Pick any Hollywood action flick made with a healthy budget and you’d notice that the bad guys have one of these as their machine of choice. The Russian mafia loves these and so do peacekeeping forces across the World. Must be something about the G-Wagen that makes it a favourite among groups even with contrasting interests and intents. Available in the AMG G63 trim with a monster motor, the G350d is a practical and less expensive alternative which gets all the kit and still looks just as mean.

Toyota Landcruiser

Besides their manufacturing processes and other indestructible vehicles like the Hilux, what majorly helped build Toyota’s reputation as a maker of ultra-reliable, go-anywhere vehicles, is the Landcruiser. A legendary name, the Landcruiser is a common sight on the dunes in the middle east, in the harsh and unforgiving terrain of Africa, and the inaccessible jungles of South America. It’s just as much at home on paved surfaces and is a favourite among overlanders. What has become a high-end, luxurious vehicle over the years, it is still just as capable. The one available in India is powered by a V8 diesel which can pull a stranded train if it comes across one.

Jeep Wrangler

A sturdy machine built to tackle the toughest terrain across the World, the Jeep Wrangler carries forward the legacy of the iconic Jeep Willys. It is one of the few SUVs out there which can confidently take on the Hell’s Revenge and its gate. All about the outdoors, the doors and the roof of the Jeep Wrangler can be removed to make the car more light and off-road-ready, while the windscreen can also be folded down for a true Jeep-like experience.

Toyota Fortuner

One SUV which needs no introduction, it’s not for nothing that the Toyota Fortuner has been showered with so much love in India. Besides its pumped-up appearance, the Fortuner is rugged as a rock, capable off the road, and reliable like the Sun.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Although India isn’t a market for pickup trucks, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has found many fans for its capabilities. The fact that it appears butch, yet, is a thoroughly modern vehicle which can seat 5, has earned this Isuzu a fanbase even in Urban areas. When its time to load up the rear bay and set out to explore, this Isuzu shines as one of the most accomplished off-roaders out there.

Mahindra Thar

If all the above vehicles find themselves stuck in a tricky situation, the Mahindra Thar is that one friend they will all bank on to pull them out. Where the others depend on electronic systems and gizmos, the Thar is still old-school and makes use of simple, mechanical components to aid its go-anywhere capabilities. A new version will be out next year, however, we think it will retain and build on the brilliance of the existing example.