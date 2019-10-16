Mercedes-Benz Launches The New G 350d In India; Prices Start From INR 1.5 Crore

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched the diesel variant of its popular off-roader, the G-Class. The newly launched G 350d has claimed to be the most fuel-efficient G-Class of all time as the engine is now Euro 6 compliant, which means the G-Class now gets a BS6 compliant engine model. Talking about the engine and performance, the G 350d is powered by a 2,925cc diesel engine that produces around 286 HP and 600 Nm of peak torque, which is enough to propel this off-roader from 0-100 km/h in under 7.4 seconds. The prices for the G 350d start from INR 1.5 Crore (ex-showroom, India).

There are over a million possible combinations that can be created for the G 350d using the G manufaktur options. Here are some of the highlights of the G 350d: addition of Nappa Leather, hand-crafted exterior and interior detailing and a total of 100 hours are required to build the G-Class. The end result is a highly exclusive collector’s item fashioned by the hands of craft masters.

Apart from all this, the new transfer case on the G 350d is flange-mounted directly to the 9G-TRONIC transmission for better performance, this means that the transfer case is now designed to send around 40 per cent of the drive torque to the front axle and over 60 per cent to the rear axle. This configuration particularly benefits the handling characteristics on the road. While the permanent all-wheel drive ensures maximum traction. Also, the low-range off-road reduction gear considerably increases torque at the drive wheels, which makes crossing a difficult terrain quite easy in the mighty G 350d.

Commenting on the launch, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The G-Class has been unparalleled and unrivalled around the world, since its inception in 1979. It is the benchmark amongst luxury off-road vehicles. Today, Mercedes-Benz offers the fans and customers in India the first-ever diesel G-Class, the Mercedes-Benz G 350d. The G 350d with limitless customization possibilities is positioned as a lifestyle vehicle for aficionados, who want a highly personalized vehicle, which is an expression of their dynamic personality. The famed off-roading capabilities of the G-Class adds to the dynamic appeal of the vehicle.”

“With a rich of History of over 40 years, the G-Class has carved a niche for itself in a rather competitive market segment. We are sure zealous fans of the G-Class will welcome their favourite luxury off-roader in its new guise. We start our product offensive for 2019 today, and there cannot be a better vehicle to make an impression other than the iconic G-Class. With the new G 350d. We are glad to offer over 15 speciality and AMG cars for our discerning customers. The G-Class is an outstanding vehicle that combines serious off-roading capabilities combined with daily driving pleasures. The launch of this vehicle further cements our ‘Top of Pyramid’ product strategy for India. We have an exciting product offensive lined up for Q4 and we are confident of maintaining our leadership position in the luxury segment.”, he added.