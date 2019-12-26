Trending:
Honda 2Wheelers’ BS6 Models Cross 60,000 Unit Sales Landmark

Within a very short time of launching their two BS6-compliant two-wheelers, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has already dispatched 60,000 units of the Activa 125 BS-VI and the new SP 125 motorcycle. Both these BS-VI models are moving fast towards an all-India availability through Honda’s retail network. Honda had launched these two models much before the April 1st date of implementation for the new norms.

Honda Activa 125 BS6 front

Powering these two-wheelers are Honda’s all-new BSVI engines with their eSP technology. It integrates Honda’s patented ACG Starter motor with Programmed Fuel Injection and Eco-Technology for consistent power and higher mileage with fewer emissions and reduced frictional losses. The all-new Honda Activa 125 BS6 is developed with as many as 26 new patents and the engine now promises 13% more mileage and many first in segment features – Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor, digital analogue meter, integrated dual function switch and external fuel lid, Idling Stop System, front glove box for additional storage and special 6-year warranty package. The Activa 125 BS6 is available in 3 variants (Standard / Alloy / Deluxe), 4 colours (Rebel Red Metallic / Midnight Blue Metallic / Heavy Grey Metallic / Pearl Precious White) with price starting Rs. 67,490 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

honda SP 125

On the other hand, the Honda SP125 BS6 motorcycle has been developed with as many as 19 new patents and is powered by a new 125cc HET engine that promises to deliver 16% more mileage. The bike boasts of six first-in-segment technology & features – full digital meter (displaying the distance to empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency), LED DC headlamp, Engine Start/Stop switch, Integrated headlamp beam/Passing switch, Eco Indicator, Gear Position Indicator and industry-first 6-year warranty package. The SP 125 is available in 2 variants (Drum & Disc), 4 colours (Striking Green / Mat Axis Grey Metallic / Imperial Red Metallic / Pearl Siren Blue) priced attractively starting Rs. 72,900 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on this achievement, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We thank our valued customers for their trust in brand Honda, especially in this transition to the BS-VI era. Honda’s technology in its first two BS-VI models (Activa 125 BS-VI and SP 125) has started #AQuietRevolution led by many patents like enhanced smart power (eSP) and ACG starter motor. Doubling this delight are the many first-in-segment advanced features, significant mileage up, coupled with the superior peace of mind offered by two-wheeler industry’s first 6-year warranty. Crossing 60,000 units’ landmark a quarter before the BS-6 March 2020 deadline, even as we are yet to complete the all India market availability; is a testimony of Indian customers’ confidence on Honda in the BS-VI era.”

