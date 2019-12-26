Honda 2Wheelers’ BS6 Models Cross 60,000 Unit Sales Landmark

Within a very short time of launching their two BS6-compliant two-wheelers, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has already dispatched 60,000 units of the Activa 125 BS-VI and the new SP 125 motorcycle. Both these BS-VI models are moving fast towards an all-India availability through Honda’s retail network. Honda had launched these two models much before the April 1st date of implementation for the new norms.

Powering these two-wheelers are Honda’s all-new BSVI engines with their eSP technology. It integrates Honda’s patented ACG Starter motor with Programmed Fuel Injection and Eco-Technology for consistent power and higher mileage with fewer emissions and reduced frictional losses. The all-new Honda Activa 125 BS6 is developed with as many as 26 new patents and the engine now promises 13% more mileage and many first in segment features – Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor, digital analogue meter, integrated dual function switch and external fuel lid, Idling Stop System, front glove box for additional storage and special 6-year warranty package. The Activa 125 BS6 is available in 3 variants (Standard / Alloy / Deluxe), 4 colours (Rebel Red Metallic / Midnight Blue Metallic / Heavy Grey Metallic / Pearl Precious White) with price starting Rs. 67,490 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

On the other hand, the Honda SP125 BS6 motorcycle has been developed with as many as 19 new patents and is powered by a new 125cc HET engine that promises to deliver 16% more mileage. The bike boasts of six first-in-segment technology & features – full digital meter (displaying the distance to empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency), LED DC headlamp, Engine Start/Stop switch, Integrated headlamp beam/Passing switch, Eco Indicator, Gear Position Indicator and industry-first 6-year warranty package. The SP 125 is available in 2 variants (Drum & Disc), 4 colours (Striking Green / Mat Axis Grey Metallic / Imperial Red Metallic / Pearl Siren Blue) priced attractively starting Rs. 72,900 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on this achievement, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We thank our valued customers for their trust in brand Honda, especially in this transition to the BS-VI era. Honda’s technology in its first two BS-VI models (Activa 125 BS-VI and SP 125) has started #AQuietRevolution led by many patents like enhanced smart power (eSP) and ACG starter motor. Doubling this delight are the many first-in-segment advanced features, significant mileage up, coupled with the superior peace of mind offered by two-wheeler industry’s first 6-year warranty. Crossing 60,000 units’ landmark a quarter before the BS-6 March 2020 deadline, even as we are yet to complete the all India market availability; is a testimony of Indian customers’ confidence on Honda in the BS-VI era.”