The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 is one of the most exotic, all terrain vehicles out there. Period. Just like the Humvee, the G63 AMG 6×6 has proven its off-road prowess and created a name for itself. It has passed many tests across the globe with flying colours, be it wading through water, or climbing sand dunes. The AMG 5.5-litre V8 biturbo engine packs a collossal 760Nm of torque and 400 kW/536 hp of power, it’s six driven wheels, gets off-road reduction gear in the transfer case, features portal axles, five differentials which can be locked while on the move and a tyre pressure control system that operates at world-record speed. Here’s what the original looks like:

All that hardware and luxury come at a massive price. But the students of Nihon Automotive Technology School (NATS) in Japan have created a near perfect replica of the six-wheeled monster for fraction of its price. It’s built on the Suzuki Jimny JA11 but one wouldn’t have sufficed. So the students at NATS used two of them to create this Mercedes G63 AMG 6×6 replica. The budget for the project was capped at 1 million yen which roughly converts to INR 5.75 lakh and the end result is just phenomenal. The original SUV retails for around 80 million yen a piece. That’s 4.61 crore! Here’s the replica:

So you wouldn’t get the luxurious interiors, neither will you get the colossal torque as they haven’t made any changes to the Suzuki Jimny’s engine. It’s also a single-cab model instead of the dual-cab setup of the original SUV. What you would get is a near perfect replica of the G63 AMG 6×6 that can pass as the real deal in the eyes of non-car aficionados. It gets the G-Wagen fascia with the Mercedes-Benz glorious star of three points logo, bumper and LED lights. You’d also get the extra axle and massive off-road spec tyres. With the kind of ground clearance that the replica sports, we’re sure it can do some serious serious off-roading and should be able to wade through decent amount of flooded roads.

Check out the complete build process in the video below:

It may not be as good as the G63 AMG 6×6 but it’s definitely one of the best replicas, ever. It needn’t be limited to closed environment only as this replica has been inspected to be road legal too. Can it get any better!