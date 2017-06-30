Someone Took Royal Enfield-Ducati Possibility Way Too Seriously

Royal Enfield is reportedly in the race to acquire Ducati, along with the likes of Harley-Davidson, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp. We’re yet to hear Volkswagen’s stand on the possible sale of Ducati but someone is already painting a rosy picture of a takeover by Royal Enfield. We recently stumbled upon the images of these custom painted Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle courtesy Facebook.

Unlike the standard Himalayan’s matte finish that lends a rugged look to the dual purpose motorcycle, these two examples were painted in glossy red and yellow. The new paint can be seen on the front and rear fender along with the fuel tank. The yellow painted model also gets body-coloured knuckle guards. The other model, the one with red paint, gets an aftermarket exhaust. They’ve retained the Himalayan tag that runs through the length of the motorcycle. Going by the numberplate, these motorcycles are from Telangana. The updates are most likely limited to visuals.

We’ve seen some whacky mod-jobs on the Himalayan but this one looks a little overboard. But that’s our opinion. We’d like to hear yours. Let us know your views about these custom painted Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles through the comments section below.