GST Effect: KTM Hikes Prices Across The Model Range By Up To INR 5797

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) set to come into effect from July 1, 2017, quite a few manufacturers from the Indian automobile industry announced revised prices for their products. The latest brand to join this list is Austria based KTM.

KTM India has revised its prices by from INR 628 up to INR 5797 depending upon the model. The new prices will be applicable to all new KTM motorcycles purchased from tomorrow. The biggest price hike is seen on the RC390, which receives a hike of INR 5797, taking the cost of a new unit to INR 2.31 lakh (all prices, Ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2017 390 Duke gets the lowest hike of INR 628 and will now cost INR 2.26 lakh.

Also read: This Modified 2017 KTM 390 Duke With A Matte Black Wrap Looks Sinister

Other products from KTM including the 200 Duke, 250 Duke and the RC200 too have received a price hike. Prices of the 200 Duke have increased by INR 4063, taking the new price to INR 1.47 lakh. The 250 Duke has witnessed a price rise of INR 4427, and will now retail for INR 1.77 lakh. The RC 200 receives a hike of INR 4787 and can now be yours for INR 1.76 lakh.

Under the GST, two-wheelers under the 350cc segment will witness a price reduction of about 2%. Meanwhile, motorcycles with a cubic capacity of more than 350cc will see a price rise of 1%. According to the new tax, prices of models such as the 200 Duke and the 250 Duke should have been reduced. But instead, the prices have been increased. KTM is yet to make an official announcement regarding the price hike on these lower capacity models.