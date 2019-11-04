LIST: Best-Selling Two Wheeler Brands Of September 2019

As we already know, the last few months haven’t been good for many 2-wheeler and 4-wheeler companies due to the Indian automotive slowdown. Which is why most of the companies are offering huge discounts and offers to boost their sales, however, their tactic doesn’t seem to be working that well because almost all the 2-wheeler brands are still facing heavy losses due to the decrease in sales and demand. Let’s have a look at all the 2-wheeler brands which have managed to hold on to their best-selling spots in the month of September, this year:

HERO MOTOCORP

Hero Motocorp is not only India’s largest 2-wheeler manufacturer but also one of the best-selling motorcycle brands in the world, as the company managed to sell a total of 6,00,509 units in September.

Sales in September 2018: 7,48,535 units

Sales in September 2019: 6,00,509 units

Growth: (-20%)

HONDA

Japanese 2-wheeler company, Honda, is one of India’s most trusted 2-wheeler brands, as its best-selling scooter, Activa has remained the No. 1 scooter in India for a really long time. The brand has managed to sell around 4,55,896 units in September 2019.

Sales in September 2018: 5,20,400 units

Sales in September 2019: 4,55,896 units

Growth: (-12%)

TVS

TVS is the second best-selling Indian brand in the list, as it is known for making both, sports and commuter oriented motorcycles for the public. The company has sold about 2,43,163 units in September this year.

Sales in September 2018: 3,61,136 units

Sales in September 2019: 2,43,163 units

Growth: (-33%)

BAJAJ

Bajaj is the 3rd Indian brand in this list and it is known for its budget-friendly 2-wheeler consumer products and 3-wheeler commercial products. The company has managed to sell around 1,77,348 units in September 2019.

Sales in September 2018: 2,73,029 units

Sales in September 2019: 1,77,348 units

Growth: (-35%)

SUZUKI

Suzuki is the 2nd international two-wheeler company and also the 2nd Japanese brand on this list, as it managed to sell about 63,378 units in September this year. This also means that Suzuki is the only 2-wheeler manufacturer in this list which has been able to boost its sales and earn some profit.

Sales in September 2018: 63,137 units

Sales in September 2019: 63,378 units

Growth: 0.4%

ROYAL ENFIELD

Indian brand, Royal Enfield, is a well-known bikemaker, which makes single and dual-cylinder motorcycles and is also famous for its best-selling bike, the Bullet. The company has managed to sell around 54,858 units in September this year.

Sales in September 2018: 70,065 units

Sales in September 2019: 54,858 units

Growth: (-22%)

YAMAHA

Yamaha is the 3rd Japanese motorcycle brand on this list. The company is famous for its sports-oriented bikes and scooters. Yamaha has managed to sell about 53,727 units in September.

Sales in September 2018: 79,783 units

Sales in September 2019: 53,727 units

Growth: (-33%)

PIAGGIO

The popular Italian manufacturer, Piaggio, is mostly known for its 2 and 3-wheelers in India. The brand got the 8th spot in this list, as it managed to sell over 7,140 two-wheeler units in September 2019.

Sales in September 2018: 9,012 units

Sales in September 2019: 7,140 units

Growth: (-21%)

KAWASAKI

Kawasaki is a motorcycle brand famous for its track-focused race bikes and sportbikes. This company is also the 4th and last Japanese 2-wheeler manufacturer in this list, as it managed to sell over 264 units in the previous month.

Sales in September 2018: 387 units

Sales in September 2019: 264 units

Growth: (-32%)

HARLEY DAVIDSON

Harley Davidson is the only American motorcycle company to make the top-10 list. The brand is known for making luxurious cruiser bikes, however, they just managed to sell around 240 units in the month of September.