LIST: Best-Selling Four Wheeler Brands Of November 2019

The month of November is known for its festivities and positive vibes. This positivity is directly reflected in the sales figures of many automotive companies this month, as the overall 4-wheeler sales in the country are showing a steady increase. Let’s have a look at the top-5 best-selling 4-wheeler brands in November this year:

Also Read: LIST: Best-Selling Two Wheeler Brands Of October 2019

Also Read: LIST: Top-10 Best-Selling Cars Of October 2019

MARUTI SUZUKI

Like always, Maruti Suzuki continues to hold on to its No. 1 position, as it is one of the most trusted brands in the Indian market and has an attractive product line including cars like the Baleno, Swift, Ciaz, S-Cross and many more.

Sales in November 2019: 1,39,133 units

Sales in November 2018: 1,43,890 units

Growth: (-3%)

HYUNDAI

South Korean brand, Hyundai, is one of the only other brands after Maruti Suzuki, which has been able to consistently stick to the second spot for a long time. Thanks to its recently launched products like the Venue and Grand i10 NIOS, Hyundai is still one of the most successful brands in the Indian market.

Sales in November 2019: 44,600 units

Sales in November 2018: 43,709 units

Growth: 2%

MAHINDRA

One of the top Indian brands, Mahindra, has acquired the 3rd position with its popular SUVs and MUVs in the market. Recently, the company also joined hands with Ford to expand its product lineup and reduce manufacturing costs.

Sales in November 2019: 14,240 units

Sales in November 2018: 15,155 units

Growth: (-6%)

KIA

South Korea’s second-largest carmaker, Kia, has again made it to the top-5 list of best-selling 4-wheeler brands in India in just 3 months. This is quite an impressive feat for a foreign brand in the Indian market, as it managed to sell 14,005 units in November 2019.

Sales in November 2019: 14,005 units

Sales in November 2018: N/A units

Growth: N/A

RENAULT

French carmaker, Renault has made it to the top-5 list of best-selling 4-wheelers for the first time this year, thanks to the newly launched Kwid Facelift and Triber, which are proving to be a real success for the brand. Renault managed to sell over 10,882 units in November 2019.