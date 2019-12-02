Toyota Hackathon 2019 Witnesses Heavy Participation At Its Bangalore Edition

A youth-led organization started by students and alumni of IIT-Delhi with a presence of 40,000+ youth volunteers across the nation working together to diminish road crash fatalities and improve on-road infrastructural damages, the Indian Road Safety Campaign organized the Toyota Hackathon-Bangalore Edition 2019 at RV College of Engineering Bangalore for School Students of Karnataka.

It was a state-level Hackathon for the school students of Karnataka to develop implementable solutions by utilizing the intellect and ideation capabilities of the students to reduce the frequency and impact of road accidents in India. The Hackathon witnessed the participation of 1400 students and 54 schools across the state of Karnataka. Dignitaries like Shri C Mallikarjun, Joint Transport Commissioner, Government of Karnataka; Shri Gopalkrishna Goudar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bangalore; Smt. TanujaGanu, RSDE Lead at Microsoft India’s new centre for Societal impact through Cloud and artificial Intelligence (SCAI); Shri Prasanna Banavara, Technical Platform Program Manager intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd.; Shri Shreekrishna Bhat, Senior Technical Director, NationalInformatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology graced the event.

The Toyota Hackathon finale was a 36 hours event wherein the chosen top 50 teams across the state competed for bringing out the best technological innovation to supplement road safety and save lives. Out to those 50 brilliant teams, 3 teams were declared as winners. Siddhant Attavar and Shreyas Viswanath from National Public School, Indiranagar secured the 1st position; Nobel Jaison and Jaanavi H from St. Joseph Boys High School secured the 2nd position; Dennis Philip and Tarun Narashiman secured the 3rd position.

Elsewhere, with an aim to make every student a responsible and safe driver, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched its thirteenth ‘Toyota Driving School’ in India at Espirit Toyota in Bhubaneswar. This is the company’s first driving school in the state of Odisha. The Driving School is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country which is in sync with the company’s safety mission of ‘Safest Car with Safest Driver’. TKM has successfully launched twelve other driving schools across the country at Kochi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Faridabad, Vijayawada, Surat, Mumbai and Palakkad with an enrollment of 8,500 plus students till date. The company aims to open 50 Toyota Driving Schools in the next five years, asserting its traffic safety commitment.