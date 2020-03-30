Hyundai Creta 7-Seater Version: What Could It Be Like?

With the unveil of the all new Hyundai Creta at the AutoExpo 2020 in February, it created a buzz all around as people have been anxiously waiting for the 2nd generation of one India’s beloved compact SUVs. It got launched recently on 16th March and it has generally received positive feedback from the buyers.

Ever since the unveil of the Creta, people have been wondering about the seven-seat version of the SUV as it has been in the pipeline of Hyundai for quite some time now. There have been rendered as well as spy-shot images leaked on the internet. The SUV was spotted undergoing tests in South Korea recently. Let us look at some of the key features we can expect from the seven-seat version of the Creta.

For starters, the 7-seat Hyundai Creta is expected to be visibly bigger than the regular 5-seat version which is present in the market. It is expected to be at least a 100 mm longer with 60 metre increase in wheelbase. However, increase in width to the five seat model is unlikely. The most prominent styling change on this version would be at its snout which might feature a unique, chrome-studded radiator grille. A closer look reveals that it has a similar pattern seen on the Kia Carnival’s grille. Also, the spy image hints about the front parking sensors which are missing on its regular 5-seat counterpart.

Over the sides, the SUV is likely to sport 17-inch Clean Silver alloy wheels, as found on the latest 2020 Hyundai Creta. Moreover, the 7-seat version could have unique silver-coloured side plates which underline its body baseline.

The windows could use substantial chrome treatment on the upper profile which extends beyond the C-pillar. This also makes way for a quarter-glass which allows the third-row occupants an outside view. The bigger Creta also gets different looking roof rails, while the roof line looks rather flattish.

Under the hood, the seven-seat Creta is expected to be powered with the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines that the regular Creta comes with. The 1.5-litre petrol motor makes 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, or an optional IVT automatic transmission, which is Hyundai’s version of a CVT. The 1.5-litre oil burner puts out an identical 115 PS power, but 250 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed MT with an optional automatic gearbox. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit is rated at 140 PS/242 Nm, and is offered with a 7-speed DCT gearbox as standard.

Hyundai has a host of upcoming products this year like the Verna Facelift and the Tuscon Facelift up its sleeve. Hence, the seven-seat Creta is expected to hit the floors next year. With a slew of upcoming products, Hyundai has taken the aggressive route and is all geared up to take on the market by storm.