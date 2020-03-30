Let Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor Explain The Importance of Staying Home To You

If you aren’t living under the rock, you might have come across many videos being circulated on social media networks of the police force giving a piece of their force to the people who are roaming around the streets even after the government has issued a lockdown. In this regard, the force in consideration is the stick Police uses to pamper the buttocks of the people violating the issued guidelines. Staying inside our homes is very important amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. While everyone is being vigilant in this regard, we went ahead and made a parody video to have a humorous take on the current situation.

संटी और बंटी ने तोड़ा लॉकडाउन, देखिए फिर क्या हुआ । What happens when you disobey the Lockdown Motoroids India ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 29, 2020

This is what quarantine does to our minds, it opens the gates of creativity which weren’t accessible before. We took a snippet out of the movie Shaan (1981) where Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor are driving around in their Porsche. The voiceovers done by our team will surely crack you up!

This take on the current situation might be on a lighter note but this doesn’t change the fact that the real scenario is pretty intense and critical. We have to do everything we can to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic to spread even further. Keep yourself at home, practice social distancing and personal hygiene while we will make sure to bring out more such interesting content your way.