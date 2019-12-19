Hyundai Aura Walkaround Video And Everything You Want to Know

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today unveiled its most awaited sedan, the AURA. According to Hyundai’s official statement, “Hyundai AURA conveys a Modern & Stunning Design, offering versatile characteristics exhibiting elegant styling and bold character form to deliver a fresh interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The vehicle front profile showcases unique Twin Boomerang Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) integrated with Premium Satin Front Grille with Projector type Head Lamps & Fog Lamps.”

The side profile gets solid wheel-arches created by Two Unique Character Lines and R15 Diamond Cut Type Alloy Wheel. Hyundai AURA has a very Distinctive Rear Design with emphasis on wide stance, robust sporty bumper design And LED Tail Lamp with 3-Dimensional Outer Lens. The trunk lid garnish chrome strip also gets a glossy wrap around

Hyundai Aura Video Walkaround

For those of you who would want to know everything about the Hyundai Aura in a video, rather than read everything about it, here is a crisp, 5 minute video to update you about the car’s every detail.

Engines and powertrain

The Hyundai Aura comes with first-in-segment Kappa 1.0 I BS 6 T-GDI Petrol, 1.2 l MPI BS-6 Petrol and First-in-Segment 1.2 l BS-6 ECOTORQ diesel engine. The Kappa 1.0 l T-GDI engine is developed by Hyundai Motor Group’s R&D division has a compact lay out by integrating the exhaust manifold to cylinder head thus improving the fuel efficiency at higher RPM ranges.

The ECOTORQ Diesel BS 6 Engine is Cleaner-Greener, powerful as well as a fuel efficient engine. It consists of 2000 bar Fuel Injection System that allows better combustion and fuel efficiency. The crankshaft bearing with optimized thickness and material reduce friction allows excellent driving even in city conditions and enhances engine life. The transmission has been subjected to rigorous durability tests for ensuring High Gear Strength and better Clutch Friction Materials to offer the best performance at high speeds, off-road, hillsides and harsh climatic conditions.

1.2 l Kappa Petrol Engine BS6

Power 83PS Torque 11.6KgM Transmission – 5 MT / AMT

1.2 l ECOTORQ Diesel BS6

Power 75PS Torque 19.4KgM TRansmission 5 MT / AMT

1.0 l Turbo BS 6

Power 100PS Torque 17.5Nm Transmission 5 MT

Safety Features

Hyundai AURA is built on Strong Body Structure with integrated 65% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS+HSS) Application with Advanced Ring Structure Application allowing increased Static & Dynamic Stiffness for Superior Safety, Low NVH and Superior Handling. It makes for great Active and Passive safety for a stress-free driving and better crash energy absorption, due to dual path structure.

Ride & Handling

The steering on the Hyundai Aura is fitted with Higher Capacity Motor for quicker response with Increased Ratio for better feedback. The suspension Spring Stiffness is increased for Controlled Body Motion with Tuned Damper Valve for excellent round feel.

Performance and Endurance Testing

Hyundai AURA has been tested and evaluated across India over 7,500 kms to assess its reliability and durability on different powertrain configurations and diverse road and climate conditions. Good Noise Isolation and Enhanced Sealing for Low NVH and silent cabin enhances driving pleasure.

Exterior & Interior Dimensions [ARAI Certificate Awaited]

Length x Width x Height 3,995 mm x 1,680 mm x 1,520 mm

Wheelbase 2,450 mm

Interior Dimensions [ARAI Certificate Awaited]

Front Legroom 1050 mm

Rear Legroom 885 mm

Trunk Volume 402 ltr

Amenities, Comfort & Convenience

Hyundai AURA comes with Convenience & Technology features like Advanced 8.0 Touch screen Infotainment with smart phone connectivity (Android Auto & Apple Car Play) along with Arkamys Premium Sound, 5.3 Digital Speedometer & Multi Information Display and Wireless Charging. The most unique Driving Rear View Monitor for Rear view display on screen while driving forward, iBlue Audio remote smart Phone App, Outside Chrome Door Handle, Eco Coating, Air Curtain, Premium Cabin with Bronze Colour Inserts and spacious rear cabin to name a few.

The New Hyundai AURA will provide Complete Peace of Mind with – ‘Wonder Warranty’ (Best-in-Segment) with option of 3 Years/100,000 kms or 4 Years /50,000 kms or 5 Years /40,000 kms along with Road-Side Assistance.

Hyundai AURA – Key Highlights

Modern and Stunning Design

Projector Headlamp & Fog Lamp

Twin Boomerang Day Time Running Lamp

Stylish Z Shaped LED Tail lamps

R15 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Enthusiastic Powertrain Option

1.0 l Turbo GDi Engine

1.2 l (GSL & CNG)/1.2 Diesel ECOTORQ

Smart Auto AMT (Electronic) in Petrol and Diesel

All Powertrains are BS 6

Safety and Convenience

Strong body structure (65% AHSS+HSS)

Excellent Ride & handling performance

Enhanced Rear seat comfort

Silent Cabin with low NVH

First-in-Segment Features

Wireless charger Driver rear view monitor Outside door handles chrome Leather wrapped gear knob Eco coating Emergency stop signal Air curtain

Best-in-Segment Features