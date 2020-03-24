Five Seriously Cool Cars With The Coolest Rear Wings

Most aftermarket jobs of the racy kind involve fitting a massive wing at the back of a car to make it appear faster than it actually is. However, aerodynamics play a big part when the amount of air a vehicle has to cut through increases and cars which can attain serious speeds need this fitment to keep those four wheels glued to the ground. Here are some of the coolest cars which have been fitted with rear wings and flaps which are twice as cool:

Zenvo TSR-S

Taking active aero to the next level, the ‘Centripetal’ rear wing on the Zenvo TSR-S is a shape-changing component which uses hydraulic struts for the wing to tilt and roll forwards on either side. It does that to offset the weight of the car shifting to the other side when it goes through a corner, attempting to slam the inner rear section into the ground. However, the inner front wheel on the 1200 HP is left without any assistance and there are many who think the technology only induces more understeer and upsets the natural balance of the car. Whatever it might be, it looks cool for sure!

Bugatti Veyron

The Bugatti Veyron has many firsts to its name. For the record speeds it could attain, it was also one of the first cars which used a rear wing that also acted as an air brake. For those who are keen observers, you must’ve observed how before a commercial jet going through its landing phase, its lower flaps are released to increase wingspan and the upper spoilers are deployed to decrease wind speed. The otherwise neatly-tucked spoiler on the Veyron does a similar job of keeping the rear stable when going fast and tilting forwards when it has to act as an air brake. A lot of hypercars now use this design, including the Veyron’s younger sibling, the Chiron.

McLaren Speedtail

Aerodynamics is complex. Where on some machines you would see countless angles and humongous spoilers doing their job to keep the car from taking off as it flies low, some rely on seriously smooth and flowing surfaces to get the job done. It’s a necessity to maintain aesthetics too. But a 400 km/h Hypercar simply cannot do without additional equipment other than them carbon-ceramic brakes and the slick surface. The hidden ailerons on the McLaren Speedtail are pushed up by hydraulic actuators to mainly maintain aerodynamic stability and also act as air brakes.

Pagani Huayra

The Pagani Huayra’s active aero system involves, not one, not two, but four different flaps which help the car with stability and downforce. There are two flaps up front and two at the back, each acting individually or together, as per the commands they receive from a control unit. The unit monitors the behaviour of the car based on various parameters and deploys the right flap for whichever wheel or section needs more downforce.

Ferrari LaFerrari

When it was introduced, the LaFerrari reeked of all the brightness which haloes around the World’s most desirable car brand. The active aero on this Italian includes an active rear wing, active flaps in the rear diffuser, guide fins in the underbody and flaps in the front diffuser. All these bits work in harmony to either help the car go faster or stop like God decided to put a finger on it.